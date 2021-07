Perpetua, a global leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software announces the launch of Perpetua’s Brand Acquisition Ecosystem (BAE™), new technology that connects sellers and brands to Amazon-brand acquirers all within the Perpetua ecosystem. The eCommerce brand acquisition space is becoming tremendously lucrative, and as demand on both sides grow the biggest opportunity and challenge is the new data signals brought on by the acceleration of eCommerce and the ability to aggregate those data points to identify the real business opportunities between brands and acquirers. The new Brand Acquisition Ecosystem and tools allow Brand Acquirers to easily evaluate marketing performance of potential acquisitions, generate deal flow from the Perpetua seller and brand network, while still using Perpetua’s best-in-class marketing automation and optimization to grow their portfolio companies.