Revealed: Dates & Plans Of Chelsea's Return to Pre-Season Confirmed

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 16 days ago

Chelsea will return to Cobham in the first week of July for pre-season, it has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will come back together next month to prepare for the new season as they look to defend their Champions League crown and push for a title challenge in the Premier League.

Many of the Blues' squad have been at the European Championships this summer and will report back to pre-season duty later than the rest of the squad.

It has been reported by Nizaar Kinsella of Goal that the date of July 5 has been penned in for the return to Cobham. The Athletic also confirmed it would be next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khNi7_0afAhUTp00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Goal report that Chelsea stars will return in a 'staggered approach' with other members of squad returning on July 6. Younger members of the squad, academy stars, and returning loanees will train with the first-team.

Chelsea have booked a camp in Ireland and are set to play against several local sides. This comes after two games against Arsenal and Spurs were confirmed prior to their Super Cup clash against Villarreal on August 11 ahead of their Premier League opener on August 14 against Crystal Palace.

What Thomas Tuchel said after Chelsea confirmed pre-season clashes against Spurs and Arsenal

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums," said Tuchel.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
158
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
Premier League
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea's Haaland Chances Revealed

Chelsea have a 'big chance' to sign their priority transfer target Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports. The 20-year-old is wanted this summer by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's men eye a new world class centre-forward and Chelsea view the striker as their 'dream signing'. As per Christian Falk, Chelsea...
Premier League
Absolute Chelsea

Former Chelsea Boss Conte Praises Jorginho Ahead of Euro 2020 Final

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Jorginho after the midfielder's impressive performances as Italy qualified for the Euro 2020 Final this weekend. Jorginho has caught the eye of many top European clubs with his fine form as the Italian looks to become a double European Champion this summer, having already won the Champions League with Chelsea last season.
Premier League
FanSided

Four solutions for Chelsea at the striker position in a 3-4-3

The transfer window has been open for a little over a month now. The Euros and Copa America have taken a majority of the best players in world football and demanded their attention for a few weeks, so the transfer window has been relatively quiet. This is especially true in the case of Chelsea, who has yet to sign one player. The Blues’ transfer activity has been limited to extensions, sales and rumors—the latter of which being dominated by talk of an incoming striker.
Premier League
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea and AC Milan Working on Final Details for Olivier Giroud Move

AC Milan are working on final details after reaching an agreement to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to reports. The 34-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the turn of the year, and despite bagging several match-winning goals last term, he is set to depart the club after netting 39 goas in 119 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.
SoccerTribal Football

Kai Havertz reveals significant problems with debut Chelsea season

Kai Havertz admits his struggle with COVID-19 impacted his debut season at Chelsea. The German endured an inconsistent campaign at Stamford Bridge, but finished on a high by scoring the winning goal against Manchester City in the Champions League final. "The illness hit me hard," Havertz said ahead of Germany's...
Premier League
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Tuchel to 'Run The Rule' Over Chelsea Players in Pre-Season

Thomas Tuchel is to be allowed to take a look at the players returning from loan this pre-season before making a decision on any transfers, according to reports. It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel wants to give returing loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko the chance to impress in pre-season training, whilst Conor Gallagher is keen to impress the German when he returns to Cobham.

