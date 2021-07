NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Lower 9th Ward Center for Sustainable Engagement and Development, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the neighborhood a safer, more resilient place to live and work while celebrating the community’s unique history and voice within New Orleans culture, is pleased to announce that the Joe W. & Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation has awarded Chief Executive Officer Arthur J. Johnson the 2021 Environmental Impact Award and a $10,000 grant. The funds will enable CSED to continue its mission and organizational priorities, including community science workshops and service-learning opportunities focused on identifying sustainable solutions to regional climate challenges.