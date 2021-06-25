Jeep Hits Back at the Bronco With the Wrangler's New Off-Road Package
Jeep's new Xtreme Recon package offers 35-inch tires and, later in the year, a 100:1 crawl ratio. The new Ford Bronco may be the boxy and relatively affordable off-roader that everybody's talking about right now, but Jeep wants you to remember that its Wrangler still exists. It would also like you to know that the Wrangler's stock off-road prowess is about to improve with the introduction of the Xtreme Recon package available on the Rubicon four-door or V8 Rubicon 392 Wranglers.www.thedrive.com