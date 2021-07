At the start, Verstappen and Hamilton leapt off the line in unison, with the Red Bull driver coming across to cover the inside line into Turn 1. As the leading duo raced clear up front, Sergio Perez put Lando Norris under huge pressure for third place through the opening corners, but the McLaren driver was able to rebuff the second Red Bull and even had a look around the outside of Hamilton at the downhill long right of Turn 4.