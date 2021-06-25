Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLx9T_0afAgyes00

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is suing Georgia over the state’s voting law.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit Friday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that outlined how Georgians were able to vote in future elections, WSB reported. Thirteen other states also passed similar laws.

Georgia law now requires photo ID for absentee mail-in voting, after 1.3 million voters in the Peachtree state used the option during the COVID-19 pandemic, WSB reported.

The bill also cut the number of ballot drop boxes in the Atlanta area, The Associated Press reported.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the bill was “voter suppression tactics” and was “unabashed assault on voting rights.”

For the latest on the government’s lawsuit, visit our sister station WSBTV.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#State Of Georgia#The Department Of Justice#Georgians#Wsb#The Associated Press#Democratic Senate#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
WDBO

Buffalo mayoral candidate says hardship prepared her for job

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — If a majority of voters, along with the four-term incumbent, mostly ignored political newcomer India Walton’s campaign for mayor during the Democratic primary, they’re paying attention now. After upsetting Byron Brown in the June race, a victory in November would put a self-described democratic socialist...
ProtestsPosted by
WDBO

Protests erupt in Georgia after beaten journalist dies

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Several thousand people protested in front of the Georgian parliament on Sunday evening, demanding that the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters. Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found dead in his home by...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities said Sunday they are making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of a deadly building collapse in Florida last month. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, up from 86 a day before.
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Slovenian voters reject changing water protection law

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenian voters on Sunday overwhelmingly rejected changes to the country's water management law, a development seen as a blow to the country's right-wing leader. About 86.5% of people voted Sunday against the amendments approved by Prime Minister Janez Jansa's government in March that ecologists claimed...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350 miles of coastline wonder if the building collapse in Surfside could happen to their home as state and local officials discuss what they can do to make sure it doesn't. Although...
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Slovenia water law referendum seen as test for government

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenians were voting Sunday in a referendum on changes to the country's water management law, in a test for the government of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Jansa's government approved the amendments in March but ecologists have pushed through the referendum, saying the changes threaten...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now...
Denver, COPosted by
WDBO

Advocates decry homeless sweeps ahead of MLB's All-Star game

DENVER — (AP) — Ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver this week, city officials are facing scrutiny from advocates who accuse them of accelerating the clearing of homeless encampments near Coors Field as the sports world turns its attention to Colorado’s capital city. Mayor Michael Hancock has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy