HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Crews responded to the Reno County Landfill Friday night for a fire in one of the disposal pits. First arriving crews found a 40-foot area on fire spreading rapidly by the south winds. Crews contacted landfill staff and began large water operations to keep from spreading and damaging the liner and methane wells. Crews hauled water from Mohawk Road with the assistance of extra water tenders from Reno County Fire District 3 and 8.