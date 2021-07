We have mentioned the LRC a few times before and talked about it numerous times on air. Chief meteorologist Dean Wysocki has written a few very nice articles about this forecasting technique developed by Meteorologist Gary Lezak, I recommend looking for those past articles and giving them a quick read! What is the LRC? More or less a large-scale pattern that sets up every fall and "repeats" its self every so many days (cycles are different every year). In short, the LRC is a recurring pattern forecast that has delivered uncanny accuracy even months in advance, from our first large cold spill early this year. Our first heatwave in June, as well as tropical storm Claudette. What's the LRC saying now? Take a look at the bottom image that was produced a few weeks earlier.