Official: Chelsea Youngster Signs Four-Year Contract & Joins Huddersfield Town On Loan for 2021/22 Season

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 16 days ago

Levi Colwill has signed a four-year contract extension at Chelsea and joins Huddersfield Town immediately on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

The 18-year-old has penned a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge and will play all of next season in the Championship with the Terriers.

Colwill, a central defender, becomes the latest Blue to join Huddersfield after Kasey Palmer, Izzy Brown and Trevoh Chalobah all played for them in recent years.

What has been said?

After joining Huddersfield, Colwill stated: "It's going to be a big challenge - I know that - but I'm ready to take it on. I need to prove to everyone that I'm going to be a good player and that I am now - it's as simple as that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqE7S_0afAgsMW00
Chelsea FC

Head of Football Operations at Huddersfield Town, Leigh Bromby said: "It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to take the opportunity to bring a player as talented as Levi to the Club.

“We’ve said that Premier League loans often tend to happen later in a transfer window, as parent clubs understandably want to keep their best youngsters in-house during pre-season. Chelsea have shown real faith in us by making an early decision to send Levi here to continue his development, which is testament to the hard work our team has put in to showcase our plans for him.

“Chelsea have high hopes for Levi, and we believe he can make a real impact for us in the Championship this coming season. He fits all the criteria we look for in our system in a left-sided centre back, and I’m sure he will continue to improve under Carlos and our coaches.

“I’d like to thank Neil Bath at Chelsea for their help during our negotiations.”

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
