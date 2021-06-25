The U.S. Navy Hated This Russian Submarine (It Was Fast and Made of Titanium)
When one considers the main attributes of a submarine, speed is not generally top of the list. While the ability to remain underwater for extended periods of time is well-known, its endurance and notably the quietness of the submarine are usually the key distinctions. However, sixty years ago, Soviet engineers developed an innovative submarine that established a still-unbeaten underwater speed record.www.19fortyfive.com