89 Riverboat Ln, Middlesex, VA 23071

Beautiful single-story home in a golf course community near the Chesapeake Bay. Tucked between the regions Piankatank and Rappahannock rivers, this is a one owner custom built home with a bright open floor plan, crown molding throughout, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, and large master suite with cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet and master bath with jacuzzi tub. It has a split floor plan with master suite on opposite side of house from the 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Large living room with gas fireplace, bright open floor plan, crown molding and 9 ft ceilings throughout. Home includes a walk-in pantry off the kitchen, half bath, and large laundry room, plus 2 car side-entry garage. Surrounded by the Piankatank Golf Course, this home offers a quiet neighborhood setting, and is near the Chesapeake Bay for boating, sailing, and fishing. Located in the northern neck/middle peninsula of Virginia, the home is an hour driving distance to Richmond airport and less than an hour to Williamsburg/Newport News airport.