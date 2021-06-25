Girls Soccer 2021 All-Area Team: San Dimas’ Ally Lemos had season to remember

The 2021 All-Area girls soccer team for the San Gabriel Valley, Pasadena and Whittier area. In any other year, San Dimas midfielder Ally Lemos probably wouldn’t have played high school soccer because of her club commitments, but the CIF Southern Section relaxed its rules due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CIF-SS allowed players to play for their club and high school teams at the same time this spring, and that led to Lemos playing for and leading the Saints on a historic run.