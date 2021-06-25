Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Save Up to 65% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale

By Oren Hartov
Gear Patrol
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox. Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running some deals with discounts of up to 65% off. From patio furniture to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)

www.gearpatrol.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Todd Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Today#Furnishings#Outdoor Furniture#Great Furniture#Joss Main#Allmodern#Timex#American#Sur La Table#Ray Ban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
E! News

Best Kohl's Fourth of July Sale Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're looking for a great deal, head...
ShoppingAOL Corp

Happy birthday, America! Walmart just dropped incredible 4th of July sales — save up to 80 percent!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The past few weeks were full of sales — from Memorial Day to Prime Day and Walmart's Days of Deals, there's been no shortage of opportunities to save a few (or many) bucks. So why stop the party now? Holiday weekend sales are upon us, and they're just as good (if not better) than any of the big sales events of the past month.
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Fourth of July sales: Here's what is worth shopping now

Backyard barbecues, fireworks and deep discounts are all on the horizon as we move closer to Fourth of July. Along with your traditional celebrations, you may want to add Independence Day bargain shopping to your list. Retailers offer big sales every Fourth of July, which means big savings if you...
RetailMLive.com

Save big with the best Fourth of July deals

We gathered some of this season’s best Fourth of July deals, so you don’t have to! Browse home goods, beauty products, clothing, and more, with these affordable options. Retailers are offering major price cuts in preparation for Sunday’s festivities, so claim your savings while you can. These online and in-store locations have everything you need—from summer shopping and school readiness, to home improvement and furnishings, this list has you covered.
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Save 20% on Sleek Diffusers and More at Vitruvi's Sitewide Sale

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. If you’re looking for a...
ShoppingRefinery29

Get Comfortable With These July 4th Home & Furniture Sales

Amazon Prime Day is now a thing of the past, but we see some equally major Fourth of July home and furniture sales in our near future — in fact, we’ve got our eyes on a few steep discounts that have already made their mid-summer debut. Right now, big-ticket items like Saatva mattresses, Burrow sofas, Wayfair office chairs and more are hanging out at dangerously small price points. And by dangerous, we mean it’ll be hard to put our wallets away.
Electronicsbestproducts.com

Amazon’s 4th of July Sale Is Full of Great TVs, All at Prime Day Prices

These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays—including July 4th—you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top-brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

Patio furniture is up to 30% off at the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Fourth of July is tomorrow, which means that summer is in full swing. It's the perfect time for family gatherings, and if that means you need to spruce up your living room furniture, your kitchen layout and everything in between, you'll want to ring in the holiday with Bed Bath & Beyond. The home retailer is hosting a major 4th of July sale, with up to 50% off home goods.
Shoppingthezoereport.com

Every Deal You Need To Know From This Year’s Fourth Of July Decor Sales

Memorial Day sales have come and gone, but don’t fret, discount seekers — the Fourth of July sales that roll around this time of year are nearly just as good. That does mean that you’ll have to decide yet again what to spend your hard-earned money on, of course. Between the deals on clothes, beauty products, and home goods, it can be pretty overwhelming to choose what you’re going to save on again. But while all of those categories are tempting, it’s arguably the Fourth of July decor sales you should prioritize; after all, summer is a great time to refresh your home, and discounts on outdoor furniture are pretty hard to come by.
ShoppingThrillist

Get Everything You Need for Fun Outdoor Hangs During Wayfair’s Massive 4th of July Sale

Fourth of July sales are here and of course Wayfair is having a massive one. Through July 5th, you can score incredible deals on a huge selection of best-sellers for up to 60% off, which means you can be saving thousands of dollars on the things you’ve been coveting for your backyard, patio, rooftop, or whatever other sliver of outdoor space you may call your own. You’ll find deep discounts on everything from outdoor furniture and games, to garden decor, jacuzzis and lots more.
ShoppingCNN

Wayfair’s 4th of July sale is the perfect excuse to redecorate

Summer is the best time for a seasonal redecorating frenzy. Swap that Sherpa for linen, create an outdoor oasis with new patio furniture or embrace sunshine in your color palette — the choices are endless. Whether you want to add minimal new touches or turn your home into a beachy vacation retreat, Wayfair’s massive Fourth of July sale is here to help.
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Apt2B's Fourth of July Sale Has It All, From Office Chairs to Bar Carts

For the Fourth of July, furniture emporium Apt2B is throwing a sitewide sale on everything from office chairs to bar carts to leather loungers. The discounts are progressive, so you can take 15% off everything, 20% off orders over $2,999 and 25% off orders over $3,999, with free shipping. The sale runs through Tuesday, July 6.
ShoppingTimes Union

Shopportunist: Best Fourth of July sales and deals

It feels like there’s so much to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend. As coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, we can once again commemorate our nation’s independence with backyard barbecues, fireworks and time with friends and family. But, between the burgers and flag-adorned desserts, you may want to sneak away...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Up to $375 During Floyd’s Summer Sale

Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd offers modern, modular home goods with a unique ethos: friendly, approachable and sustainable furniture that’s built to last. Ringing in the summer season, the brand is hosting its Summer Sale, where you can save up to $375 on a slew of snazzy home offerings, including Floyd’s all-new outdoor collection.

Comments / 1

Community Policy