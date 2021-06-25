Save Up to 65% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale

Memorial Day sales have come and gone, but don’t fret, discount seekers — the Fourth of July sales that roll around this time of year are nearly just as good. That does mean that you’ll have to decide yet again what to spend your hard-earned money on, of course. Between the deals on clothes, beauty products, and home goods, it can be pretty overwhelming to choose what you’re going to save on again. But while all of those categories are tempting, it’s arguably the Fourth of July decor sales you should prioritize; after all, summer is a great time to refresh your home, and discounts on outdoor furniture are pretty hard to come by.