HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jim Robb with the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale said it was a success with cooler weather than expected for July. "We set our expectations kind of low, maybe, because of the uncertainty about the weekend and how people were going to react," Robb said. "We had lots of people on Friday night, more people on Saturday. Bidding was brisk on all auction fronts and we ran out of food, so, that's a good weekend."