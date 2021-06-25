Mile High Morning: Alternate helmets approved to return to NFL starting in 2022
Throwback is about to be fully back. For years, teams would occasionally don retro uniforms, honoring their history with bygone logos, colors and uniforms. The Broncos did so in 1994, the NFL's 75th season, when they wore a uniform set from the 1965-66 seasons, complete with a white retro bucking bronco logo on orange helmets. For the 50th anniversary of the American Football League, the Broncos later wore brown-and-yellow uniforms in games against the Patriots and Chargers in 2009.www.denverbroncos.com