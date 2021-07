NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata is now the leader for the New Orleans Saints. Onyemata is known to be the best defensive tackle on the list. David Onyemata was recruited by the Saints in 2016 as the second defensive tackle the team has taken from the NFL Draft. At the time, he played at the University of Manitoba, Canada before joining the Saints as one of the team's best player candidates.