Jake Paul says Anderson Silva looked “amazing” in boxing match: “This just goes to show that MMA strikers are also great boxers”

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Paul says Anderson Silva looked “amazing” in his boxing match, saying “this just goes to show that MMA strikers are also great boxers.”. Silva made his return to the boxing ring this past weekend when he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision in a sizeable upset. At age 46 and having not boxed professionally in over 15 years, it was easy to see where there were so many doubters of “The Spider” leading into his boxing match with Chavez Jr. However, Silva shut up the doubters by going in there and beating a pro boxer with way more experience than him.

www.bjpenn.com
