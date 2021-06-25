Cancel
Mary J. Blige on “Unexpected” Hollywood Success, Revisiting Trauma in ‘My Life’ and Losing Mentor Andre Harrell

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
 16 days ago
Harrell, who died last year, discovered Blige in Yonkers, New York: "He told me I was going to make it," the singer reflects. Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige revisits her landmark album, 1994’s deeply personal My Life, in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary out June 25. But no examination of her career would be complete without Andre Harrell, the Uptown Records founder who discovered Blige and signed her straight out of the Schlobohm housing projects in Yonkers, New York.

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

