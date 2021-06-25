Why Is It So Weirdly Sexy To Have A Husky Voice?
When I quit smoking in 2010, my heart was only half in it. I knew it was the right thing to do, but I liked smoking. And yet, my growing fear of the inevitable health consequences won out, and soon after I stubbed out my last butt, the benefits of not smoking began to add up. I no longer woke up gagging on the smell of stale smoke in my hair. My skin literally glowed with good health. I was saving money. I had so much extra energy that I started working out.www.refinery29.com