Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Wedding Plans Have Changed. So Has What Brides Are Wearing Down The Aisle

By Amanda Randone
Refinery29
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many betrothed couples whose nuptial plans were disrupted by the pandemic, Charlie and her now-husband Will Hull had to get creative about their forthcoming festivities. The arrival of Covid-19 brought with it a slew of lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social-distancing rules that knocked the wedding industry — and its millions of brides and grooms — off course, leading some to opt for virtual ceremonies, micro-weddings, or elopements while others postponed to a later date. In all circumstances, however, one question remained the same: What about the dress?

www.refinery29.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Dress#V Neck Dress#Wedding Gown#Wedding Planning#H M#Weddings Travel#Harper S Bazaar#Eveningwear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Relationship AdviceKTEN.com

Planning a Destination Wedding: What You Need to Know, Part 1

Originally Posted On: Wedding Blog – Planning a Destination Wedding: What You Need to Know, Part 1 (bluelindenweddings.com) A destination wedding is an exciting way to celebrate your big day. Family and friends can join you and your partner on a vacation celebration, which can allow you to spend more time with guests than you might at a one or two-day celebration closer to home. Planning a destination wedding doesn’t have to be an overly expensive or challenging endeavor, but there are some things you should know before you commit to a wedding far from home. Here’s what you need to know about planning a destination wedding to get started.
Apparelbridalmusings.com

30 Pink Wedding Dresses For The Color-Loving Bride

We have a thing for colorful, non-white wedding dresses. Just take a look at this whimsical list of bridal gowns in so many gorgeous hues. We love finding brides in baby blue, lilac, subtle nudes and of course, everyone’s favorite, blush pink. If we had to guess, pink wedding dresses...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
E! News

Here's What It's Really Like to Plan a Wedding During a Pandemic

Love is not canceled. Or at least that's what all the wedding blogs I read say. So despite being incredibly happy when I got engaged to my fiancé Foster Rubin in August 2020, I couldn't help but think about when it would be safe enough to actually have our wedding. I wasn't into the idea of a micromony. I did not want to compromise on the bigger wedding I had always envisioned since I was a little girl. For me, it was go big (our initial guest tally hovered just above 175) or stay at home.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

11 beautiful long-sleeved wedding dresses for the modern bride

Bridal trends may come and go, but the long-sleeved wedding dress remains a firm favourite among celebrities and royals alike. Epitomising elegance, Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton each stunned in lace adorned sleeves, while Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie wowed in luxurious silk. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Ellie Goulding are just some of the many A-listers who also rocked sleeved gowns on their special day, and you can too.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
WWD

21 Wedding Guest Dress Styles for 2021 Ceremonies

Wedding season is back and bigger than ever, with designers noting that they’re “double dressing” their clientele for the surge of events and weddings in 2021 — rollover from pandemic-paused ceremonies. In 2021, weddings range from large, traditional ceremonies to escapist, destination events or more intimate gatherings; no matter the...
Beauty & Fashioncoveteur.com

Here’s What to Wear to Your Next Wedding

Not only is this wedding season, a time when champagne bottles pop with reckless abandon, but we are currently experiencing the after-effects of over a year of postponed weddings. Needless to say, many of you may be juggling more than a few invitations at the moment. So what to wear, what to wear? If you're not ready to jump directly into the daunting online scroll of formalwear, fear not. We've called in a bit of extra help in the form of the Over the Moon team, your go-to source for all things wedding-related.
Beauty & FashionVogue

13 Bridal Bows For The Sweetest Touch On Your Wedding Day

Finishing touches are paramount when it comes to wedding fashion. A pair of statement earrings or an ethereal veil can transform a simple bridal look into something all the more unique — surely something each bride considers before she walks down the aisle. Modern brides are turning more and more...
Relationship Advicemarthastewart.com

Three Tips for Nailing the Pacing of Your Walk Down the Aisle

When it comes to your wedding ceremony entrance, the last thing you want is to rush down the aisle, even though you may want to. If you walk too slow, you might leave your guests wondering when you'll actually get to the altar. Here, we're sharing a few helpful tips to make sure your walk down the aisle is the perfect pace with the rest of your ceremony.
ApparelRefinery29

The Best Non-Traditional Wedding Dresses For Every Kind Of Bride

With vaccines distributed across the country and restrictions lifted, weddings are officially back on. Still, nuptials might look a little different from what they did pre-pandemic. Couples are reevaluating just about every detail, from guest lists to aesthetics, leaving some brides to opt for non-traditional takes on the classic white wedding dress.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Say Yes to the Shoe: 16 Pairs of Shoes for Walking Down the Aisle

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most of the attention is usually put on the dress, wedding shoes are equally as important. Even if you’ve selected a ball gown that completely covers your feet, an exquisitely made shoe has the power to help you stride with confidence and walk tall down the aisle on your special day.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Groom dies at the altar as his bride is walking down the aisle with their son

A terminally-ill groom died at the altar as his bride was walking down the aisle with their eldest son.Paul Wynn, from Ayrshire, Scotland, collapsed at Saltcoats town hall on 25 June, moments before he could wed his fiancée Alyson Wynn.The 57-year-old had received a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs eight days earlier.Doctors had told him that he likely had between six and eight weeks to live.He and Ms Wynn had been in an on-and-off relationship for 21 years, and had five children together.Ms Wynn told Ayrshire Live that her fiancé’s death had...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Bride-to-Be Goes Viral For Her Letter to Bridesmaids Detailing Their Wedding Commitments

The bride wanted to normalize being transparent about wedding party costs and that people are allowed to say no to being a part of the bridal party. Lisa Torres went viral on TikTok after she revealed she gave a letter to her potential bridesmaids. It detailed the time and monetary expectations the task required so they could make an informed decision about being part of the wedding party.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.

Comments / 0

Community Policy