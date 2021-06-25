Wedding Plans Have Changed. So Has What Brides Are Wearing Down The Aisle

Originally Posted On: Wedding Blog – Planning a Destination Wedding: What You Need to Know, Part 1 (bluelindenweddings.com) A destination wedding is an exciting way to celebrate your big day. Family and friends can join you and your partner on a vacation celebration, which can allow you to spend more time with guests than you might at a one or two-day celebration closer to home. Planning a destination wedding doesn’t have to be an overly expensive or challenging endeavor, but there are some things you should know before you commit to a wedding far from home. Here’s what you need to know about planning a destination wedding to get started.