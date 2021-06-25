Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Film Buffs Rejoice: Warner Bros. Reopens Expanded Studio Lot Tour

By Ryan Parker
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I beelined it straight for Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume. Other guests at the media preview for the reopening of the expanded Warner Bros. studio lot tour were taken aback by the (impressive) Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan Batman series, but this old nerd soul wanted to pay respects to the legendary Superman actor whose films I watched endlessly on VHS (yes, even Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. I was a kid. I didn’t know any better).

www.hollywoodreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Carter
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Maggie Wheeler
Person
Christopher Reeve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Films#Buffs#Wonder Woman#Warners Bros#Batman Robin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
Related
MoviesComicBook

Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson Teases Reveal from Netflix’s Biggest and Priciest Movie Yet

Dwayne Johnson is putting movie fans on notice for an upcoming reveal from Red Notice, Johnson's big-budgeted Netflix action-comedy co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. At a reported cost of upwards of $200 million, star and producer Johnson has touted the original movie from his Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber as the streamer's "largest commitment ever to a feature film." The Red Notice price tag tops the reported budgets of Netflix's Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman ($160+ million), the Will Smith-starring Bright ($90+ million), and the Reynolds and Michael Bay actioner 6 Underground ($150 million).
MoviesNewsweek

The 25 Most-Watched Movies on Netflix in 2021

The coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 saw Netflix become many people's first port of call for entertainment in their own. With Netflix able to release movies to streaming, their originals had a leg-up that many delayed Hollywood pictures lacked. And given the number of Netflix Originals in the top 25 most-watched...
MoviesMovieWeb

Mads Mikkelsen Reveals Why He Really Took Over Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts Role

Things don't always go to plan in Hollywood, and that is certainly true of the third film in the five-part Fantastic Beasts story. While dealing with a number of ups and downs, the production has been greatly overshadowed by the pandemic and the departure of Johnny Depp as its central villain, Grindlewald. Hannibal and Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen was soon after cast in the role vacated by Depp, and the decision was something of a controversial point among both fans of the franchise and of Depp. Now, Mikkelsen has spoken about his taking over of the Grindlewald role for Fantastic Beasts 3 and the unrest that surrounds it.
MoviesPolygon

16 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon at the end of June 2021

The end of the month means a fresh new crop of interesting films coming to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video — but it also means scrambling to say goodbye to all the great movies you forgot about or always meant to get around to but didn’t. You’re looking for the good stuff and you don’t have a lot of time. We get it; we got you covered.
MoviesNew York Post

Ben Feldman on entering the Pixar world in ‘Monsters at Work’

From Cloud 9 to Monstropolis. Ben Feldman, fresh off of a six-year stint starring on popular NBC sitcom “Superstore,” is joining the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise in “Monsters at Work.”. Premiering July 7 (Disney+), the series is a sequel to the hit 2001 Pixar movie “Monsters, Inc.” which followed monster pals...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Share Batman

In the modern era where brands, properties, franchises and IP are king above all else, the idea of an actor gaining complete ownership over a role has become rarer than ever and increasingly difficult to achieve, especially when it comes to characters that find themselves rebooted and reinvented on a regular basis.
BusinessComicBook

Warner Bros. Turned Down Kevin Smith's DC Comics Pitch Because It Was Too Dark

In the entertainment business for every one thing that makes it to print or screen, there are countless others that simply don't, either not surviving the development process or just outright being rejected in idea form. Now, Kevin Smith has revealed one of his own projects that was rejected. During a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith spoke about how Warner Bros. turned down one of his DC pitches, saying that his idea was too dark.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Sopranos prequel trailer: Warner Bros releases first look at The Many Saints of Newark

Warner Bros and New Line Cinema have released a first-look trailer for the long-awaited Sopranos prequel movie,The Many Saints of Newark.Starring James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, the mob drama also features an ensemble cast of Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti (Christopher’s father), Jon Bernthal as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as Tony’s mother Livia Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, John Magaro as Silvio Dante and Leslie Odom Jr, Michaela De Rossi and Ray Liotta in undisclosed roles.The film’s official description reads: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

From #RestoreSnyderverse to Gal Gadot’s revelations: All scandals to hit Warner Bros since Snyder cut release

The Warner Bros has had a rocky relationship with Zack Snyder and faced one public controversy after another, right from the time they replaced him with Marvel director Joss Whedon in 2017’s Justice League , when the Army of the dead director left to attend a family crisis.On 26 October, 2017, when the original Justice League was released in theatres, it left fans disappointed. The critics were similarly bewildered.Not long after that, the hashtag “Restore the Snyder Verse” started trending on Twitter. For years, fans put out petitions and began posting hundreds of videos asking Warner Bros to...
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter Movies Leaving HBO Max Once Again

The end of a month is now officially upon us, which means a rotating array of movies and television shows are about to leave certain streaming services. That is especially the case for HBO Max, which is saying goodbye (for now) to a number of titles ahead of the beginning of July. For fans of a certain wizarding world, that might be disappointing news, as all eight Harry Potter films are soon set to leave the streamer today, Wednesday, June 30th. This comes after the films were reuploaded to the streamer at the beginning of this month. So if you want to check out 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, and 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, you only have a limited amount of time to do so.
MoviesForbes

‘Tomorrow War’ Review: This Summer’s Best Blockbuster Movie (So Far) Isn’t In Theaters

The Tomorrow War is just one movie (along with the first Fear Street flick) debuting tomorrow which should have been an old-school Hollywood triumph but will now exist as another notch in the belt of the streaming giants. That Chermin sold the trilogy to Netflix doesn't make either of them the villain any more than Skydance understandably taking the upfront payday (allegedly around $200 million) for the star-driven, big-budget, star-driven original makes Amazon the baddie. Still, in a cruel bit of irony, director Chris McKay and writer Zach Dean's sci-fi actioner, starring Chris Pratt as a soldier sent to the future to help humanity fight a losing war against alien invaders, is summer's best "blockbuster" so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy