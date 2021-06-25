Film Buffs Rejoice: Warner Bros. Reopens Expanded Studio Lot Tour
I beelined it straight for Christopher Reeve's Superman costume. Other guests at the media preview for the reopening of the expanded Warner Bros. studio lot tour were taken aback by the (impressive) Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan Batman series, but this old nerd soul wanted to pay respects to the legendary Superman actor whose films I watched endlessly on VHS (yes, even Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. I was a kid. I didn't know any better).