Flood Warning issued for Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Daviess The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Linn County in north central Missouri Northeastern Pettis County in central Missouri Carroll County in north central Missouri Howard County in central Missouri Cooper County in central Missouri Livingston County in north central Missouri Chariton County in north central Missouri Southern Randolph County in north central Missouri Southern Daviess County in north central Missouri Ray County in west central Missouri Caldwell County in north central Missouri Saline County in central Missouri Lafayette County in west central Missouri * Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * At 855 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding over numerous roadways in the warned area. 6 to 11 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moberly, Marshall, Excelsior Springs, Chillicothe, Boonville, Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Fayette, Lawson, Concordia, Slater, Hamilton, Gallatin, Salisbury, Huntsville, Sweet Springs, Glasgow and New Franklin. Additional rainfall amounts of half to one inch are possible in the warned area.