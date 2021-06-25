Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Citi names new co-heads of EMEA consumer products investment banking - memo

By Pamela Barbaglia
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFWbc_0afAfpkY00

LONDON (Reuters) - Citigroup has named new co-heads of its consumer products investment banking business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of a push to reinforce its presence in key industries, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Emre Eler and Robert Plowman will share responsibilities for the consumer business in EMEA which has been identified as a core area for growth as companies across the world adjust to changing consumer habits.

“The consumer products sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by both digitisation and sustainability,” said Nacho Orrantia-Gutierrez, Citi’s new head of EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory.

“These megatrends are expected to underpin significant business activity in the coming years as our clients adapt to meet consumer demands for a more sustainable, accessible and healthy lifestyle,” he added.

The Wall Street bank has also elevated Italian banker Roberto Costa - who recently advised on LVMH’s acquisition of Tiffany and Moncler’s purchase of Stone Island - to head its luxury investment banking business globally. He will report to both Orrantia-Gutierrez, who took over in May, and the bank’s global consumer and retail head Clay Hale.

The latest appointments follow Citi’s decision to launch a new franchise in New York focusing on global healthcare, consumer and wellness to better coordinate its existing operations and respond to a growing convergence among fast-changing sectors.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Investment Banking#Emea#Citi#Consumer Products#Emea#Italian#Lvmh#Tiffany#Stone Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Big insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Eight of the world’s leading insurance and reinsurance companies on Sunday launched an alliance to help speed up a transition to a net zero emissions economy. The companies, which include Europe’s top three insurers by premiums - Allianz, AXA and Generali - said the Net-Zero...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Invests $222,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. A number of other institutional investors...
Businessfinextra.com

Demystifying the role of the fintech CFO

This series of articles looks to demystify the various C-level roles within fintech companies today – exploring the career paths taken by top managers, their critical skills, daily responsibilities and challenges, and even how the pandemic has impacted their understanding of running a successful business. This fourth instalment in the...
Businessthepaypers.com

US Bank acquires PFM's asset management business

US Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management under its subsidiary, US Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and US Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than USD 325 billion in March 2021.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Cognito EMEA brings in new talent to support growth

Angelina Haynes joins from Eversheds Sutherland as Associate Director. Cognito EMEA has hired a wave of talent to support its growth in 2021. Angelina Haynes joins the London team as an Associate Director to bolster the professional services and legal service offering in EMEA. Cognito has in the last month also made four further hires and brought in two graduates for the PR & Marketing teams.
Horicon, WIWiscnews.com

Horicon Bank names new directors

HORICON — Horicon Bank has appointed Daniel Shea and Alex Simic to its Board of Directors on July 1. Shea serves as chief operating officer of Shea Electric and Communications, LLC in Oshkosh, is a member of TEC/Vistage, is chairman and serves on the board of the Fox Valley Division of Wisconsin National Electrical Contractors Association.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Google announces Adaire Fox-Martin as its new EMEA Cloud president

One of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 most powerful women, she brings with her more than two decades of leadership experience in the technology sector. Adaire Fox-Martin has been appointed as Google’s new EMEA Cloud president. Based in Dublin, she will lead the company’s Cloud Sales organisation for the region starting today (5 July).
BusinessGrand Rapids Business Journal

SalesPad changes name to Cavallo, launches new product

SalesPad, a technology company providing on-premises and cloud solutions specifically for midmarket distributors, announced it rebranded to Cavallo. Along with the brand launch, the company introduced its distribution cloud platform to better assist clients to be economically competitive. “The distribution industry has changed more in the past five years than...
Businessgrocerydive.com

Raley's names new head of technology

Raley’s has named a new head of technology as well as a vice president of operations, according to a news release on Tuesday. Craig Benson, who previously served as vice president of technology, will take on the top tech role, while Levi Wingo, who was previously executive director of store operations, will assume the expanded operations role.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Beiersdorf Names New Head of Pharmacy and Selective Division

PARIS — Patrick Rasquinet will head up Beiersdorf’s pharmacy and selective division, while Oswald Barckhahn is to steer the group’s Europe and North America division. On July 1, Rasquinet succeeds Vincent Warnery, who was named chief executive officer of Beiersdorf on May 1. Rasquinet has spent his career at Beiersdorf...
Real Estatefinchannel.com

Bank of Georgia launches new product “Guaranteed Purchase”.

New opportunity for customers and developers. Bank of Georgia has launched a new product, “Guaranteed Purchase”, giving their customers the opportunity to make the most reliable choice when buying an apartment. Each apartment offered within Guaranteed Purchase will be insured by the Bank. Bank of Georgia is actively involved in urban development issues affecting the city. In this regard, the Bank is constantly striving to innovate and successfully cooperate with various sectors.
Businessinstitutionalinvestor.com

Months After Naming a New CIO, W.K. Kellogg Hires Director of Investments

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has hired a director of investments only months after its new chief investment officer, Carlos Rangel, took the helm. Shanelle Brown joined the Battle Creek, Michigan, foundation as its director of investments on June 21, according to an announcement published on Monday. At the $8.3 billion...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Local company named SOFI award winner for new products

Jun. 26—Sutter Buttes Natural and Artisan Foods was recognized for two new products in the 2021 Specialty Food Association's SOFI Awards competition — the second year in a row the local company has been recognized at the event. Top "New Product" awards were given to the company for its chai...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $79,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Credit Suisse promotes Hu to China chief executive

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Janice Hu to become its China chief executive, according to a statement from the bank on Friday. Hu will replace Zhenyi Tang who has taken a job out of financial services, the bank said, without identifying where he was going. Tang was appointed to the job two years ago from CLSA.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail-based investment firm doubles in size

Manna Tree, a Vail-based investment firm committed to improving human health, recently announced it has doubled in size, announcing several additions to its management, investor relations and operations teams. Sylvio Petto Neto will join as director, and Shannon Flahive and Ben Tabah have joined the firm as vice presidents. “Manna...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Installed Building Products accounts for 8.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy