Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Bering Sea Gold’ Exclusive: Zeke’s Dumpster Berries Snack Attack

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight on Bering Sea Gold, our TV Shows Ace exclusive clip is riding with Zeke Tenhoff. Though we cannot confirm or deny it, he appears to be enjoying a 420 moment of having some extreme munchies while exploring Cape Rodney on his sailboat dredge. His solution? Dumpster berries. Aboard with...

www.tvshowsace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Coast#New Gold#Food Drink#Nome#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Popculture

'Bering Sea Gold': Vernon Adkison Isn't Feeling Good About Steve Riedel's First Dive in Exclusive Finale Clip

Vernon Adkison may be riding high wrapping up a successful gold mining season, but the Bering Sea Gold captain is getting brought back down to earth by Steve Riedel. Riedel, the father of Eroica Captain Emily Riedel, is back in the mining game as gold prices make their way to an all-time high amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the preparation for his first dive has Adkison about ready to "upchuck."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Video Shows Deer Killing Hawk to Save a Rabbit

“I personally have never seen anything like this before,” says Nordic Mountain Park’s operations manager of this remarkable deer behavior. Kris Miller, 29, was trimming back foliage in the park when he came across a mangled red-tailed hawk. This is highly unusual, no matter the place, so Miller went to check the security cameras for his Wild Rose, Wisconsin park.
Posted by
TheStreet

Wonderful® Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar Named Top Nutritious Nut By Good Housekeeping And Best Savory Snack By Delicious Living® Magazine

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful® Pistachios No Shells is thrilled to announce the latest awards received for one of its newest flavors, Sea Salt & Vinegar. A tart and tangy snack, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar has been selected as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2021 Healthy Snack Awards in the Nutritious Nuts & Legumes category, and has won Gold for "Best Savory Snack" in Delicious Living magazine's 2021 Best Bite Awards for Consumer Choice. The new flavor was also named the " Most Innovate New Product" in the Salty Snacks category at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
Weight LossPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith is growing into a beautiful young lady and we absolutely love to see it! Not only is she gorgeous like her Grammy award-winning mama, but she also knows her way around fashion and is transforming into a little fashionista, often catching our eye on Instagram with her killer sense of style. Now, she’s catching our eye for another reason… and we must say that and she looks stunning!
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Bolts Towards Bear-watching Group

Grizzly bears are fast. Very fast. Just look at this large bear patrolling his favorite watering hole in Katmai National Park and Preserve. He's placidly padding around one minute, and a split second later he's charging along the water towards the person holding the camera at twenty miles an hour. Just looking at the footage is enough to raise the hair on your neck.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alex Haley returns to Kodiak from Bering Sea patrol

The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley sailed into its homeport at Coast Guard Base Kodiak last week after a 52-day patrol in the Bering Sea, according to a news release. The 282-foot cutter served in a multi-purpose mission during the patrol, including providing search and rescue services for fisheries in the Bering Sea and maintaining a law enforcement presence.
ktoo.org

Southwest Alaska community on Bering Sea coast experiences severe flooding

Kwigillingok, a community on the Bering Sea coast of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, is used to some flooding during high tides. But in recent years, that flooding has grown more severe, reaching a new threshold last week. The flooding began Friday morning, as the high tide began rising. “This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina Haack’s Cutest Photos With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Blossoming romance! Flip or Flop star Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall’s loved-up photos prove they’re heating up fast. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took her relationship Instagram official on July 8. She wrote a lengthy message about opening her heart up to the Austin-based realtor 10 months after her split from ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy