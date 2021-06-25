The Cubs give us MLB's latest combined no-hitter

Between the sticky stuff suspension (and appeal), the Trevor Bauer allegations, the Skaggs Family Lawsuit, everything going on with the Blackhawks (both amazing and horrible), and the Cubs blowing a 7-run first-inning lead in a must-win game against the Brewers while possibly also losing Patrick Wisdom in the process … my head is certifiably spinning right now. But there’s even more to discuss at the moment, as we have also reached the conclusion of MLB’s investigation into the behavior of former Cubs executive and Mets GM Jared Porter.