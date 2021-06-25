Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fans Think Blake Moynes Gets The Final Rose

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blake Moynes is joining The Bachelorette and fans are already wondering if he could be the winner of the whole show. Why? Because of a social media post he shared. Blake has a history of falling in love with The Bachelorette. First, he was on Clare’s season of the show. Of course, she got cut short when she got engaged to someone else. From there, he fell for Tayshia Adams when she took over. However, she wasn’t feeling the spark and sent him home.

www.tvshowsace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Tayshia Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Rose#Screenrant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Chris Harrison 'Blindsided And Betrayed' By Permanent Bachelor Exit, Thinks It's 'Tacky' Other Stars Are 'Gunning For His Job So Soon': Source

It’s the most dramatic season yet — at least for Chris Harrison. An OK! source claims that after nearly two decades as host of The Bachelor franchise, Harrison, 49, is privately livid with ABC’s decision to make his recent hiatus permanent. Article continues below advertisement. “He felt blindsided and betrayed,”...
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Final Three Revealed

This seems to be the first season in quite a while that fans are headed into week four without a winner spoiled by Reality Steve. It took a bit to get the final four nailed now. He finally spilled the tea on that and now today he dished out the final three. He also so he has a pretty good clue as to who the chosen one is. Steve said he may reveal that next week if he gets solid confirmation. So, what did he have to say today? Warning! Spoilers Ahead!
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Former 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown is once again looking for love on a dating show

On Monday's series premiere of The Celebrity Dating Game, former star of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Hannah Brown once again found herself on a dating show looking for love. Different iterations of The Dating Game have been around since the 1960s, and now it’s back with celebrities trying to find a match with random strangers, and actress Zoey Deschanel and singer Michael Bolton serving as hosts.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to the Wife of 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio?

This season of The Bachelorette seems to be ramping up, and Michael Allio is looking to win over the heart of Katie Thurston. In between wrestling dates, pasta necklaces, and major drama between contestants, it appears that some of Katie's men are starting to shine. However, Michael hasn't been one of them. So far this season on The Bachelorette, Michael hasn't scored much alone time with Katie. The 37-year-old was not on either one of the first two group dates, but now his time to shine is here.
TV & VideosABC13 Houston

The most brutal rose ceremony dumping ever; Blake Moynes joins 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week began with the men of the house vs. Thomas on "The Bachelorette." They are on a campaign to get rid of him after he said one of his thoughts in coming on the show was that he could be the next "Bachelor." Quartney tried to tell Thomas that he's digging the hole deeper and deeper with dishonesty. The right reasons police are out in force.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Had the CUTEST July 4th Beach Weekend

Hi, this is an article that basically exists to gush about how cute Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are, so welcome one and all! These two spent July 4th weekend together at the beach with family, and honestly the vibes were immaculate so I'm gonna go ahead and just drop Tayshia's post here for ya:
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Twitter Is Absolutely Roasting Blake Moynes for His 'Bachelorette' Thirst

Remember last week when Bachelorette fans on Twitter couldn't have been more here for the news that Blake Moynes was crashing Katie Thurston's season? MY MY HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED. Bachelor Nation pretty much spent last night roasting Blake for showing up on Katie's season, which...fair. After all, this dude did just try to date both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette, making this his third attempt to find love on TV in less than a year.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Thurston Invites Blake Moynes to Stay, Sends Home Thomas for Being a ‘Liar’

Trusting her intuition. Katie Thurston made tough decisions on her journey toward finding love during the Monday, June 28, episode of The Bachelorette. Katie first tasked her suitors with playing truth or dare during a group date. She encouraged them to be honest with her during the afterparty, which some took as an invitation to tell her about Thomas’ admission that he had thought about being the Bachelor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy