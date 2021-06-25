Fans Think Blake Moynes Gets The Final Rose
Blake Moynes is joining The Bachelorette and fans are already wondering if he could be the winner of the whole show. Why? Because of a social media post he shared. Blake has a history of falling in love with The Bachelorette. First, he was on Clare’s season of the show. Of course, she got cut short when she got engaged to someone else. From there, he fell for Tayshia Adams when she took over. However, she wasn’t feeling the spark and sent him home.www.tvshowsace.com