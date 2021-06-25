AP source: Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Brian Kilmeade that Georgia will meet and beat the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against their new voting law. Raffensperger says the number one issue that has caused so much controversy is over the signature match because it is very subjective. Raffensperger explains that changing the requirement to a driver’s license with photo ID is a more objective measure of voter identification and points out that this is what they are doing in Minnesota, which is run by democrats. Raffensperger also explained how Georgia’s voting law addresses drop boxes, expanding early voting, cleaning up the voter rolls and ability for people to bring water to voters.