Burgers, dogs, sausages, sure. But what do you grill up for the vegetarian that just got home from her liberal arts college in Vermont and has given up meat?. Hear me out...these classy lentil quinoa burgers are hardly relatable to the mooing variety, but they are a wonder all their own. Slightly crispy on the outside, soft and tender in the middle with a strong touch of curry spice, they’re perfectly balanced with one of my two favorite jams: Blake Hill Preserves Chipotle and Maple Chili Jam or Chocolate Raspberry Jam with a hint of cinnamon (trust me on that one) from Grafton, Vermont.