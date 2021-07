Adriano Basso becomes the new goalkeeping coach at Wednesday (PA Archive)

Sheffield Wednesday have announced Adriano Basso as their new goalkeeping coach.

Wednesday confirmed Nicky Weaver will resume his goalkeeper coaching role with the under-23s.

Former Bristol City goalkeeper Basso told Wednesday’s website: “I’m very delighted and very happy to have the opportunity to come here.

“The club has a lot of history and we want to create a new history with a new chapter.”