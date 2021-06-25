NT Common Council passes solar moratorium

Botanical Gardens to apply for grant funds for parking lot repair. Following a public hearing last week, the North Tonawanda Common Council unanimously passed a six-month moratorium on applications, approvals and/or construction or installation on solar energy systems/and or solar farms in the city. Officials said the period will give the council the time and ability “to complete all reasonable and necessary review, study analysis and, if warranted, revision to the City of North Tonawanda Zoning Code as may be necessary to promote and preserve the health, safety and welfare of the City of North Tonawanda and its citizens.”