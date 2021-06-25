Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Rowing star Lauren Rowles aims to be the gay and disabled role model she lacked

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMhJ5_0afAfUPP00
Paralympic rower Lauren Rowles (PA Wire)

Paralympic rowing champion Lauren Rowles aspires to be the role model she never had after admitting she battled depression and suicidal thoughts as she struggled to come to terms with her disability and sexuality.

The inspirational 23-year-old is set to defend her PR2 mixed double skulls title alongside partner Laurence Whiteley this summer having being named in Great Britain’s squad for Tokyo.

Rowles was just 18 when she and Whiteley claimed gold at Rio 2016 and swiftly hit rock bottom on her return as suppressed personal issues were compounded by persistent injury problems.

Struggles to comprehend being left paralysed from the waist down at the age of 13 emerged, while she eventually came out as gay last year having initially felt compelled to hide her sexual orientation, causing long-standing anxiety issues.

“One of my favourite quotes is: ‘You can’t be what you can’t see’,” she told the PA news agency.

“For me, when I was a kid I never had any role models in my life that were disabled, that were gay, and I grew up learning that if you were disabled you had no life left and if you were gay then you would face the worst and most horrific abuse.

“If when I was younger I had role models – even people on the TV or in the media – I would have felt a lot more at ease.

If one kid can listen to my experiences and think: 'I'm not alone' - I know that would have helped me when I was a kid so I'm trying to do the same now.

“That’s why I didn’t come out until I was 21, 22 because I just felt so scared for a very long time and also why I never felt comfortable in my disability because every depiction of disability in the media or whatever it was a bad impression.

“For me, I try and do that (be a role model) in what I do. I try and mentor a few young girls, especially in the day and age of social media.

“I suffered a lot with harassment and abuse on social media when I was younger and I try and talk about my experiences now to make sure that nobody feels alone in their experience.

“If one kid can listen to my experiences and think: ‘I’m not alone’ – I know that would have helped me when I was a kid so I’m trying to do the same now.”

Rowles, who hails from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, woke up one morning in 2012 unable to move the bottom half of her body and was left physically impaired from transverse myelitis.

She required the use of a wheelchair from the very start of her teenage years and reached the final of the T54 1500m race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She switched to rowing and secured glory in Brazil, for she which she was made an MBE and shortlisted for the BBC’s Young Sports Personality of the Year.

The whirlwind period came against the pressurised backdrop of completing GCSEs and A levels, while her subdued mood post-Rio caused her to quit a university law course after just one year.

“I fell into a very deep depression, to be honest with you, when I came back from Rio,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpUQb_0afAfUPP00
Laurence Whiteley, front, and Lauren Rowles are gunning for further glory (PA Archive)

“I was probably the most successful I had ever been and the most unhappy I had ever been.

“I fell into a deep hole of feeling quite suicidal for a time and I cried for help from my mum, I said to her: ‘I can’t do this any more, I don’t want to be here’.

“I hadn’t absorbed the trauma that had gone on in my life and I basically just kept going, like youngsters do. When you’re young, you live your life at 100 miles an hour and I had never taken a step back to go, ‘wow, some pretty bad things have happened to me’ and I struggled with that.”

Her negative mental state was exacerbated by a series of operations.

I am in the best shape I've ever been in my life. If you told me the final was tomorrow, I would do it, I would be out on a plane.

Surgery on her spine following a slipped disc preceded a procedure on her arms due to compartment syndrome and then a torn hip muscle, each requiring prolonged periods of rehabilitation.

She shed tears in 2019 after recovering to become world champion alongside Yorkshireman Whiteley in Austria.

Training twice a day in the living room of her flat in Berkshire during lockdown helped her fall back in love with sport, while a relationship with Paralympic wheelchair basketball player Jude Hamer has also contributed to a renewed sense of purpose.

“I’m in the best place. I came out as a gay over a year ago and that was a massive thing for me of why I was suffering from mental health as well,” she said.

“I had such bad anxiety, I wouldn’t leave the house sometimes and it was because I wasn’t living authentically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYrdU_0afAfUPP00
ParalympicsGB's rowing squad for Tokyo comprises Oliver Stanhope, Giedre Rakauskaite, Laurence Whiteley, Ellen Buttrick, James Fox (back row, left to right), Ben Pritchard, Erin Wysocki-Jones and Lauren Rowles (front row, left to right) (PA Archive)

“Now going out with Jude and having her in my life and being able to live freely and out but also being the most confident version of myself that I have ever been, on and off the water, I have a lot going for me.

“It’s incredible that all these things have lined back up in my life after going through some really challenging times.

“I am in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life. If you told me the final was tomorrow, I would do it, I would be out on a plane.”

Rowles and Whiteley are in an eight-person rowing squad for Tokyo, alongside fellow reigning champion James Fox and Paralympic debutants Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ollie Stanhope, Erin Kennedy and Benjamin Pritchard.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Rowles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Disability#Gay#Rowing#Great Britain#Gcses#Rio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

William and Kate arrive at Wimbledon for women’s final

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans by attending the ladies' singles final at Wimbledon. Kate and William are watching the women’s singles final on Centre Court between world number one Ashleigh Barty and eighth seed Karolina Pliskova. The duchess wore a green dress, while William donned a light...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Kate joined by her father at Wimbledon to watch men’s final

The Duchess of Cambridge has been joined by her father for the final day of this year’s Wimbledon championship. Kate sat with Michael Middleton ahead of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise returned to SW19 for the men’s final, having watched the women’s...
CharitiesPosted by
newschain

Social care workers underpaid by thousands of pounds a year – charity

Social care workers are losing out on thousands of pounds a year compared to other frontline professionals with similar skills, research suggests. Many frontline workers in social care are undervalued by as much as 39% – nearly £7,000 a year – compared to equivalent publicly funded positions, according to a report by Community Integrated Care (CIC).
SocietyWashington Post

Podcast aims to go beyond ‘Surface Level’ discussions about being Black and gay in America

Popular culture tends to portray Black gay men as two extremes: the hypermasculine brute or the sassy femme. Howard University alums Damon Epps, Tony Jermin and Jordan Randall hope to provide a broader and more nuanced take with “Surface Level,” a podcast full of uplifting stories, some comedy, and a lot of real talk centered on the reality of being Black and gay in contemporary America.
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Olympic-Bound Marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk Is "Honored to Be Viewed as a Role Model"

According to Tokyo-Games-bound long-distance runner Aliphine Tuliamuk, nothing is harder than 50 hours of labor — not any of the 26.2-mile races she's ever done. "At least I know where the finish line is during a marathon," she told POPSUGAR via email. Tuliamuk, whose daughter Zoe was born in January, requested that her baby accompany her to Sapporo, Japan, for the Olympic marathon event, but was originally denied. Up until recently, breastfeeding athletes were not permitted to bring their children to the Olympics. The organizing committee reversed their stance on nursing babies attending the Games as of June 30; however, Tuliamuk hasn't officially confirmed that partner Tim Gannon and Zoe will be making the trip. In theory, though, it's great news.
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

From the England team to Andy Murray - our sports stars are better role models than our politicians

At the end of a gruelling five-set win that gave the Centre Court at Wimbledon a similar feeling to the fans at Wembley earlier this week – Andy Murray was asked about what means to play in front of key workers, who had done so much during the Covid-19 pandemic.Murray – who advanced to the third round after his win over Oscar Otte – said it was “fantastic” many frontline health workers and other key figures of the pandemic had been recognised by being invited to the championships, with the work of NHS staff and others being recognised throughout the...
Beauty & Fashionpapermag.com

Gigi Gorgeous on Being a Role Model and the Importance of a Great Manicure

Gigi's always predated queer-coded internet spaces though, first joining YouTube in 2008 as a gay and bubbly fashion student. After publicly transitioning as a transwoman a few years later, Gigi's open nature catapulted her into the spotlight. She became known as one of social media's most visible trans influencers. It's an honor she's carved out to include activism, beauty deals, and multi-platform media projects.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Al Aasy seeks starring role at Newmarket

Al Aasy is the star attraction in the Princess of Wales’s Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. The Sea The Stars colt was hugely impressive in winning his first two starts of the season at Newbury – and was a hot favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level in last month’s Coronation Cup at Epsom.
TennisPosted by
newschain

The famous faces at Wimbledon 2021

Plenty of famous faces enjoyed the tennis in the royal box at Wimbledon this year. The likes of Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Hugh Grant and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all in attendance over the fortnight.
Celebritiesclassical-music.com

Who is Katie Derham and when did she start presenting the BBC Proms?

Katie Derham is one of the BBC’s leading presenters in classical music broadcasting. She has been a key figure on BBC Radio 3 for many years, but is probably best known as being the face of the BBC Proms as a regular presenter on the festival’s TV coverage, which she has presented since 2010.

Comments / 0

Community Policy