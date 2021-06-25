Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose councilmember proposes improvement district for Alum Rock

By Sonya Herrera
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 16 days ago

When Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco envisions the future of Alum Rock Avenue, she sees a vibrant corridor of people enjoying the sights and sounds, visitors stopping at small businesses and families walking to and from events at Mexican Heritage Plaza.

“We want people to walk, to experience the east side,” Carrasco said. “To nurture the talent that’s already there, but that may need additional support or guidance.”

That’s why Carrasco has proposed a property-based improvement district for the Alum Rock area. She’s worked with the city for years to create some type of business improvement area, but hopes to get it started before the end of her term next year.

Property-based improvement districts are quasi-public entities that collect money from property owners to fund special services for designated areas. Payment amounts are usually set based on each property’s size and collected for both residential and commercial properties.

Carrasco said improvement districts offer benefits to business corridors like Alum Rock Avenue, including safer, cleaner and more vibrant streets.

“It’s a tool that offers great possibilities and great promise to the east side, in terms of the transformative potential,” she said. “We need to get it across the finish line.”

Right now, San Jose’s only property-based improvement district—in operation since 2008—is run by the San Jose Downtown Association . The downtown district funds services such as trash removal, pressure washing sidewalks, beautification and business development.

Related Stories

February 24, 2021

What happens to major East San Jose project after developer is charged with fraud?

February 9, 2021

Lechuga: San Jose’s Alum Rock area needs cultural designation

February 25, 2019

The price of growth: Alum Rock businesses at risk of displacement

Creating an improvement district is a time-consuming process, according to Chloe Shipp, director of public space operations for the downtown association. Among the first steps is to hire a contractor to help conduct outreach to businesses and property owners.

Aside from the time, the most challenging aspect of starting an improvement district is making sure all stakeholders have a say, said Shipp.

“You might come up with the right services (but) you might not have property owner support,” she told San José Spotlight. “It’s really important to create those opportunities for feedback throughout the whole process.”

Shipp said her favorite part of the downtown association’s improvement district is Groundwerx , which picks up trash and pressure washes the sidewalks.

Peter Ortiz, public policy advisor for the Alum Rock Santa Clara Street Business Association and candidate for Carrasco’s seat , said he envisions Alum Rock becoming a destination corridor similar to Mission Street in San Francisco.

“I picture Alum Rock as an epicenter of culture and history in East San Jose that attracts visitors from across the Bay Area,” said Ortiz, adding that the area already has many attractive qualities such as diverse cultures, communities of color and family-oriented businesses and services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mF9Rq_0afAfOMH00
Mission Street in San Francisco is home to many small businesses, murals and community events. Image courtesy of Brian Godfrey.

Ortiz said the main concern of business owners along Alum Rock Avenue is safety for their customers, in addition to some vacant storefronts that have attracted blight. He said a property-based improvement district could help fund business development programs, such as Prosperity Lab , to help attract vendors to fill empty storefronts.

“What we’re hoping to do is build a partnership with our property owners to make sure that we’re providing opportunities to build new businesses along the corridor,” he said. “The more resources the better, and we see a (property-based improvement district) as a way to address small businesses’ challenges operating in East San Jose.”

Funds for improvement districts could be used to pay for security along Alum Rock Avenue, maintenance of sidewalks and marketing services, Ortiz said. The development of the district is still in the early stages, but businesses are willing to work with property owners to identify a sweet spot of funding for these services.

“From the business standpoint, I can say that we’re interested,” Ortiz said. “We’re open to work with all invested parties, including property owners, to make sure that we find a mutually-benefitting plan for this.”

Funds for property-based improvement districts are collected through property tax rolls, according to city Economic Development Director Nanci Klein. The money is then sent to the city, which stores it in a reserve fund only used for the district.

Klein said Alum Rock is well-suited for a business improvement district. The challenge will be getting it started and getting enough business and property owners to help manage it over time.

“It’s an ongoing, very stressful and joyful set of work,” Klein said. “The more businesses there are engaged, then the more the business district has to draw from in order to keep the leadership highly energized.”

Carrasco said she’s spoken to some business and property owners along Alum Rock Avenue and that some are supportive, while others are “cautiously optimistic.” She said she’d like to see the improvement district up and running by the time the city celebrates the 150th anniversary of Alum Rock Park next year.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to envision this greater vision of what could be when you’re just sitting there working and getting products out the door,” Carrasco said. “If we can get this (district) off the ground and get it across the finish line… I think it would only add to the celebratory atmosphere.”

Contact Sonya Herrera at sonya.m.herrera@gmail.com or follow @SMHsoftware on Twitter.

The post San Jose councilmember proposes improvement district for Alum Rock appeared first on San José Spotlight .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jos#East Side#Prosperity Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Bloom Energy sues Santa Clara over permits—for a second time

Bloom Energy filed suit against Santa Clara last week—marking the second time the San Jose-based energy company has sued the city to issue permits for its fuel cell boxes. “Climate change is rearing its ugly head,” Santa Clara Councilmember Suds Jain told San José Spotlight. “My main opposition to Bloom Energy is that their carbon footprint... The post Bloom Energy sues Santa Clara over permits—for a second time appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway

Santa Clara County is planning the region’s first bike superhighway—but a route still needs to be selected. “I don’t see a bicycle superhighway going down El Camino,” Erik Lindskog, a member of VTA’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I think a bicycle superhighway needs to be a little more separate from... The post Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Records show history of neglect at destroyed San Jose landmark

Before the H.G. Wade Warehouse in Alviso burned down last month, it suffered through a decade of neglect and failed attempts to transform it into a usable structure. San José Spotlight reviewed hundreds of pages of enforcement investigations and emails obtained through a public records request documenting the city’s fruitless attempts to keep the building from falling further into... The post Records show history of neglect at destroyed San Jose landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Khamis: The cost of housing development and the housing crisis

To really understand affordable housing in California, we must take a step back and take into consideration the ever-increasing cost and time-consuming regulations for builders throughout the state. We have all heard about the growing cost of lumber, the shrinking of a qualified construction labor force and the steadily increasing cost of land, all factors... The post Khamis: The cost of housing development and the housing crisis appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA light rail is coming back to San Jose

Light rail commuters in San Jose might soon be able to catch a train again after service came to a halt in late May, according to a timeline released Thursday by VTA. The timeline includes six phases, with a goal to resume light rail service by the end of July. The update came after weeks... The post VTA light rail is coming back to San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County DA accused of retaliating against deputy

A deputy district attorney in Santa Clara County claims his office retaliated against him by issuing “unprecedented” security notices after being placed on indefinite leave. San José Spotlight on Thursday published an op-ed by Daniel Chung, a deputy DA who said the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office put him on paid administrative leave after he... The post Santa Clara County DA accused of retaliating against deputy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Dam project leaves Santa Clara County’s largest drinking water source dry

A new earthquake retrofit project will render Santa Clara County’s largest drinking water source out of service for the next decade. Amid a massive drought that’s forced local officials to impose 15% water use reductions, the Santa Clara Valley Water District held a ceremonial groundbreaking on its latest project Wednesday—a large outlet tunnel at Anderson Dam in... The post Dam project leaves Santa Clara County’s largest drinking water source dry appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents defy orders, light fireworks

San Jose residents lit up the night sky on Independence Day, ignoring weeks of pleas and threats from city and county officials to not set off illegal fireworks. The full scope of the evening’s explosive festival is not available yet, but the first batch of data is a mixed bag. The San Jose Fire Department... The post San Jose residents defy orders, light fireworks appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County revises total COVID deaths by over 20%

Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 death toll dropped by 22% this month. That’s not a mistake—last Friday, county health officials announced a narrower criteria for deaths attributable to COVID-19, which excluded about 500 fatalities previously attributed to the disease. A similar change took place in neighboring Alameda County last month, when officials updated their COVID-19 death definitions.... The post Santa Clara County revises total COVID deaths by over 20% appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Reid-Hillview Airport toxicity report to be released in August

Santa Clara County has started the process to close Reid-Hillview Airport, but its future—and the supposed danger of lead exposure to surrounding residents—hangs on an upcoming health survey. The survey, conducted by the county, will be released to the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 17, according to county officials. It will examine whether residents in Reid-Hillview’s flight path—the Latino-heavy... The post Reid-Hillview Airport toxicity report to be released in August appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Ackemann: Restoring light rail service may just be step one

It’s been six weeks since a mass shooter turned on his VTA coworkers early in the morning on May 26, but there’s no end to the ways in which the tragedy is still being felt. I worked at VTA for a few years in the early 2000s—but I spent most of my career working in... The post Ackemann: Restoring light rail service may just be step one appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Cost of lumber leads Silicon Valley builders to embrace new tech

The cost of lumber skyrocketed during the pandemic, but local builders say things are looking up. “It’s still above (the) norm, but it’s coming back down,” said Russell White, general manager of Lendlease America’s design-build division. “We expect the volatility to come back within normal constraints.” The price of lumber is $756 per thousand board... The post Cost of lumber leads Silicon Valley builders to embrace new tech appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Pop star inspires Silicon Valley lawmaker’s conservatorship reform

A Silicon Valley lawmaker is vowing to continue his fight for conservatorship reform after pop icon Britney Spears recently slammed California for allegedly failing to protect her from abuse and exploitation. “We need to close loopholes and create accountability and transparency,” state Assemblyman Evan Low said in a statement. “I will continue to fight for... The post Pop star inspires Silicon Valley lawmaker’s conservatorship reform appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Staedler: Opportunity Housing should be decided on by a vote of the people

One of the most hotly-debated topics in San Jose is Opportunity Housing. It is widely hailed as a leading strategy for solving San Jose’s housing crisis. Let’s take a look at it. The city of San Jose’s planning website says “Opportunity Housing refers to enabling multi-unit housing on properties with a Residential Neighborhood General Plan... The post Staedler: Opportunity Housing should be decided on by a vote of the people appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

What stocks do Santa Clara County lawmakers own?

One Santa Clara County lawmaker owns stock in more than 60 companies, including tech giants like Apple, Google and Facebook as well as gas and utility companies such as Chevron and Exelon. The review of public stock holdings for Santa Clara County’s Board of Supervisors follows an April analysis of San Jose councilmembers’ stock portfolios.... The post What stocks do Santa Clara County lawmakers own? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

No plans yet for first Google-San Jose funds

Google recently paid San Jose its first installment of funds as part of the tech giant’s deal to flood city coffers in exchange for a downtown campus. The tech giant agreed to pay $3 million for “immediate community stabilization” within 30 days of the City Council’s May 25 approval of its Downtown West project. Payment... The post No plans yet for first Google-San Jose funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

When will San Jose light rail return? VTA can’t say

After more than a month without light rail service, South Bay commuters are growing frustrated with the local transit agency refusing to say when service will resume. On Twitter, tweet after tweet from residents ask VTA the same question: When will the light rail train service resume? I can’t believe you guys still haven’t resumed lightrail.... The post When will San Jose light rail return? VTA can’t say appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents urged to not use Fourth of July fireworks

San Jose officials are urging residents to not launch illegal fireworks this Fourth of July, fearing a repeat of 2020 when the fire department ran out of units to respond to emergencies. Last year, the San Jose Fire Department outsourced units in surrounding cities, but it still wasn’t enough, paired with the effects of budget... The post San Jose residents urged to not use Fourth of July fireworks appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Vaccination site that served hard-hit East San Jose closes

While Santa Clara County remains optimistic about its vaccine goal, some vaccination sites around the South Bay are closing down—including one in Mexican Heritage Plaza. The walk-up clinic, which first opened in late January, has been an essential vaccination site for East San Jose, an area hit harder by the pandemic than any other part of Santa Clara... The post Vaccination site that served hard-hit East San Jose closes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose Speaks: A conversation with Police Chief Anthony Mata

San José Spotlight hosted an exclusive conversation with newly-appointed San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in its latest San Jose Speaks series, which features interactive conversations with South Bay leaders, influencers and decision makers. Mata discussed his vision and future plans for the San Jose Police Department, efforts to “defund” the police, resident complaints about... The post San Jose Speaks: A conversation with Police Chief Anthony Mata appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 1

Community Policy