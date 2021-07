The Polk County fairboard has authorized a new 26x50 building to be built at the Polk County fairgrounds. Over the last few years patrons of the fair have requested that the concession and restroom facilities be upgraded. The new building is being built by volunteer labor. Leading the project is Tom and Lynn Hofmann. Tom is the Vocational Ag teacher at High Plains Community School and Lynn teaches English and Speech at the same school. Recently some of the other volunteer workers have been the Hofmann's daughters Rylee and Peyton, Allie Howell, Wendell, Eric and Logan Lindsley, Richard Boruch and Tyler McNaught. The goal is to have the restrooms operational by the start of the 2021 Polk County Fair. The building will be fully functional for the 2022 fair. A lot of effort and sweat equity have gone into making this new facility a success. The fairboard and the Polk County fair community are very appreciative of the effort the Hofmann's and the crew of volunteers have put into this project.