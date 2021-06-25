A Newly Diagnosed Celiac’s Goodbye Letter To Beer

Given that this is a goodbye letter, I suppose before I jump in, I should start at our origin story—back to the first time I tried you at the age of 10. It was only a small sip from my dad’s Heineken. Still, that sip was enough for me to set you down in disgust and declare I would never drink you again in my life because I found you revolting. I couldn’t understand why so many adults chose your frothy bitterness over the sweeter, far more palatable sodas and fruit juices my mom let me have on special occasions (sorry for the harsh words, Beer, but first impressions do change, as mine did of you).