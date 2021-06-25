Cancel
Busy Philipps admits she “was surprised” Seth Rogen stopped working with James Franco

Cover picture for the articleBusy Philipps has broken her silence about her Freaks and Geeks costars Seth Rogen and James Franco ending their decades-long friendship. Philipps said she found it “interesting” Rogen stopped working with Franco, who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct and on-set abuse. During a recent interview with The Last Laugh podcast, she explained, “They were super-close and they had a very tight relationship.”

