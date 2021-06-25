Busy Philipps admits she “was surprised” Seth Rogen stopped working with James Franco

This weekend, Angelina Jolie followed the biggest trend of summer 2021: reuniting with an ex. Details are scarce, but the Oscar-winning actress was photographed leaving the Brooklyn apartment of British actor Jonny Lee Miller. The pair were married several years ago. She could, of course, have been housesitting, or his flat could be in the same building as her holiday rental. But the mere idea that she could be back with an old flame has got us very excited. But why?