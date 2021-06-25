New CAMP Store Opening in Columbus Circle!
CAMP stores are the places to visit when you are walking around the city, and now the retail company is opening up a new location in Columbus Circle on July 1st! The new store will have all of the activities and products that kids have fallen in love with at the other stores, but this multi level store will be an experience you and your kids will never forget. This location will be open just in time for you to shop for some awesome summer toys for kids!www.newyorkfamily.com