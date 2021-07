Get Times of Grace's new album, Songs of Loss and Separation, on vinyl, along with an exclusive signed lithograph, via our shop. On July 16th, Times of Grace — the side project of Killswitch Engage members Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach — will self-release their first album in a decade, Songs of Loss and Separation. So far, they've offered up three singles, the slow-burning ballad "The Burden of Belief," the grungy post-metal cut "Medusa" and the raging, uplifting "Rescue." The last of these premiered on July 4th and evokes Killswitch's propulsive metalcore the most of the singles so far. Check it out above.