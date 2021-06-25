To celebrate the legalization of marijuana in Virginia, this organization is giving away free seeds

RICHMOND, Va. — An organization plans to celebrate the first day of cannabis legalization in Virginia by giving out 10,000 free seeds to residents across the state. Under the new Virginia cannabis law, a person can possess an ounce of cannabis and grow four plants at home. So, Virginia Marijuana Justice (VAMJ) in collaboration with District of Columbia Marijuana Justice (DCMJ) and Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) have all set a goal to receive donations of cannabis seeds from local growers to give them away so residents can grow their own plants.