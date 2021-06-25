Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

To celebrate the legalization of marijuana in Virginia, this organization is giving away free seeds

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RICHMOND, Va. — An organization plans to celebrate the first day of cannabis legalization in Virginia by giving out 10,000 free seeds to residents across the state. Under the new Virginia cannabis law, a person can possess an ounce of cannabis and grow four plants at home. So, Virginia Marijuana Justice (VAMJ) in collaboration with District of Columbia Marijuana Justice (DCMJ) and Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) have all set a goal to receive donations of cannabis seeds from local growers to give them away so residents can grow their own plants.

www.wusa9.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Henrico, VA
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Virginia Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
State
Virginia State
City
Columbia, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Marijuana Laws#Cannabis Legalization#Vamj#Mdmj#Virginians#Cbd Store Richmond#Southern#Democrats#Capitol Breach#The Capitol Riots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
WUSA9

Former college football player from Virginia shot, killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Family, friends, and coaches are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old college football player who was shot to death in D.C., becoming the city's 99th homicide. D.C. Police said they found Muntsier Sharfi dead from gunshot wounds Thursday night on the 3300 block of Southern Ave, Southeast. The department said he was actually shot a few blocks away on the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.
Bowie, MDPosted by
WUSA9

Six Flags mass vaccination site to close Saturday

BOWIE, Md. — After administering nearly 340,000 inoculations, one of Maryland's largest mass COVID vaccination sites is set to end operations Saturday. At its peak this year, the Six Flags America site was vaccinating nearly 5,000 residents per day, with Marylanders sometimes waiting in miles-long car lines for appointments. But with more than 75% of the state's population having received at least a first dose of a vaccine, according to CDC data, Gov. Larry Hogan's administration has decided to begin phasing-out state-run vaccination sites, as stated in a press release.
Woodbridge, VAPosted by
WUSA9

Jewish community comes together at US Capitol, brings awareness to antisemitism

WASHINGTON — Dozens of Jewish groups and allies are uniting Sunday to bring awareness to the recent rise in antisemitism. The event, called “No Fear: A Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish Community,” is taking place at 1 p.m. and a representative told WUSA9 that 1,000 attendees are expected. Author, columnist and TV host Meghan McCain is expected to address the crowd, while other guests speakers include victims of recent antisemitic attacks, prominent faith leaders, elected officials, celebrities, and grassroots activists. The event will take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Cell PhonesPosted by
WUSA9

DC residents can now print out their own visitor parking permits using an app

WASHINGTON — Parking in D.C. is often a nightmare for people who live in the city, especially for visitors. D.C. has launched an easier Visitor Parking Program. You’ll still have to analyze all city signs and determine if you can park your vehicle or not, but getting the proper pass to stay in residential areas is becoming easier---a sign of changing times.
Virginia StatePosted by
WUSA9

New Amtrak trains will eliminate 30-minute delay on trips to Virginia

WASHINGTON — A new fleet of trains for Amtrak means that trips across the Potomac will no longer face delays for engine changes. On Wednesday, the Washington-headquartered rail service announced a $7.3 billion investment with Siemens Mobility to manufacture a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered trains that will gradually begin to replace the current rollingstock, many of which have been in service for more than 40 years, according to Amtrak C.E.O Bill Flynn.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WUSA9

Pennsylvania man charged Capitol police with stun gun, DOJ says

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man attempted to use a stun gun on officers before assaulting them and an Associated Press photographer during the Capitol riot, according to new charging documents filed in federal court Wednesday. Alan William Byerly, of Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday on five counts, including assault on a...
Manassas, VAPosted by
WUSA9

Manassas City Public Schools offer staff post-pandemic bonus

MANASSAS, Va. — Following suit with other school districts in northern Virginia, Manassas City Public School's (MCPS) board voted unanimously last week to give staff a one-time COVID bonus. Similar to those in Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) and Manassas Park City Schools (MPCS), part-time employees with the district...
Florida StatePosted by
WUSA9

Florida condo collapse brings Maryland engineers to Surfside

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County will join the Virginia Beach-based Task Force 2 in sending reinforcements to aid the situation and rescue mission in Surfside, Florida, after a condo collapse killed at least 22 people and left more than 100 unaccounted for. Montgomery County is sending two structural engineers...

Comments / 36

Community Policy