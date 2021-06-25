Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLx9T_0afAecPi00

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is suing Georgia over the state’s voting law.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit Friday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that outlined how Georgians were able to vote in future elections, WSB reported. Thirteen other states also passed similar laws.

Georgia law now requires photo ID for absentee mail-in voting, after 1.3 million voters in the Peachtree state used the option during the COVID-19 pandemic, WSB reported.

The bill also cut the number of ballot drop boxes in the Atlanta area, The Associated Press reported.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the bill was “voter suppression tactics” and was “unabashed assault on voting rights.”

For the latest on the government’s lawsuit, visit our sister station WSBTV.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#State Of Georgia#The Department Of Justice#Georgians#Wsb#The Associated Press#Democratic Senate#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Federal judge declines to block parts of Georgia's voting law

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee's "I Will Vote" campaign. That came after a federal judge declined to block part of Georgia’s new voting law ahead of next week's runoff elections. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the impact of the ruling.
Georgia StatePonca City News

Judge rejects attempt to stop parts of Georgia voting law

Body ATLANTA — A federal judge denied an effort to invalidate parts of Georgia’s voting law Wednesday, the first court ruling upholding new rules passed after last year’s elections. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in his order that he wouldn’t “change the law in the ninth inning” amid ongoing...
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

Law enforcement organizations sue MN over deadly force law

(ABC 6 News) - Four Minnesota law enforcement groups are suing the state over the new use of deadly force law. Lawmakers say those same groups helped write the law in the first place. "My door, in our committee and our committee members, has always been open to law enforcement....
Indiana StateRochester Sentinel

Judge rules to allow Indiana governor to sue over emergency law

(The Center Square) – A judge ruled Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb can proceed with a lawsuit challenging a new state law he believes gives legislators too much power during public health emergencies. Marion County Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick rejected claims by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita that only he...
PoliticsWrcbtv.com

Georgia Forestry Department enacts changes to state's burn law

When it comes to outdoor burns in Georgia, there are some requirements you need to be aware of. These changes kicked in this month as a way to prevent wildfires. "It only takes one little ember floating over to your woods if you're not spaced properly to start a wildfire that can very quickly get out of control," said Georgia Forestry Department Public Relations Director Wendy Burnett.
Georgia StateFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: In DOJ vs. Georgia's voting laws, bet on Georgia

NOBODY likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Law enforcement groups sue state over use-of-force law

Minnesota police groups are suing Gov. Tim Walz and the state of Minnesota over a change to the state’s police use-of-force law that was approved after the murder of George Floyd. The new law aims to create stricter standards for when use of deadly force by law enforcement is considered...
Tennessee StateBillboard

Curb Records Sues Tennessee Governor Over Anti-Trans Signage Law

The indie label says the law "spread[s] the State’s preferred message of fear and intolerance towards transgender people" and "falsely portray[s] them as a threat." Nashville-based indie record label Curb Records and its charitable arm Mike Curb Foundation have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a controversial new Tennessee law that requires businesses to notify patrons with what the suit calls an "inflammatory, false, offensive, and discriminatory" warning sign if they allow transgender individuals to use their public restrooms.
Georgia StateHastings Tribune

Requirements of Georgia voting law begin Thursday

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new voting law goes into effect Thursday, requiring new forms of ID for absentee voting, tighter ballot request deadlines and changes to early voting. Parts of the law will have an immediate impact on two state House runoffs after early voting already began this week. But requirements for absentee voters to submit a driver’s license number or ID documents won’t be used in the runoffs because those races began under previous election rules.
LawPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

ACLU sues West Virginia over needle exchange law

The ACLU of West Virginia filed a lawsuit to halt a West Virginia law that imposes heavy restrictions on needle exchange services, which provide clean needles to those who inject drugs to prevent more serious health complications from dirty needles. Senate Bill 334, which was signed into law this year...
POTUSThe Guardian

DoJ files lawsuit to challenge Georgia’s sweeping voting restrictions

The US justice department is filing a major federal lawsuit challenging a new sweeping voting measure in Georgia that is widely seen as a blatant effort to make it harder for minorities to vote in the state. The challenge is the first major voting rights case filed under the new...
ElectionsVoice of America

US Voting Rights

Host Carol Castiel and assistant producer at the Current Affairs Desk, Sydney Sherry, talk with Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, about the impact of the wave of restrictive voting laws emanating from mostly Republican state legislatures. Sweren-Becker also discusses the implications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the state of Arizona’s new restrictive voting laws, the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of Georgia, and the erosion of protections under the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Electionskotatv.com

Native American tribes sue South Dakota over voting registration rights

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some Native American tribes have come together in a lawsuit against South Dakota, claiming that the state has failed to register indigenous voters. The Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Nations are alleging that the State has failed to comply with the National Voter Registration Act, a federal law committed to protecting United States citizen’s right to register to vote at places like the DMV or public assistance agencies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy