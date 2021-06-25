Lake Ozark Adds New Board Members – Moves Towards Final Comprehensive Plan Meeting
Lake Ozark now has a full Board of Aldermen after some departures since the April elections in the Lake Area. "A few weeks after the election we had one alderman that had a change in his position due to a person situation that made him no longer a resident of the city, so he was able to resign and the board was able to appoint Bert Westbrook to his position" says Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry.