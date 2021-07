Apple founder Steve Wozniak has said that bitcoin is the digital equivalent of gold, and the product of a “mathematical miracle”.As reported by El Sol de Mexico, Mr Wozniak said: “Gold is limited and you have to look for it; Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I do not invest in Bitcoin, but I believe in it for the future”, during his presentation at the Talent Land Jalisco 2021 technology conference.In 2020 Mr Wozniak launched “WOZX”, a cryptocurrency token developed by a company that he part-founded called Efforce, which funds ventures it claims are more eco-friendly. Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies,...