Chivalry 2 is the online multiplayer brawler I didn’t know I needed

vg247.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving more or less given up on online shooters, it seems all I needed was a sword and some terrible one-liners to bring me back. Let’s get something out of the way. I am not good at online games. Of any sort, really. Whether it’s Call of Duty, FIFA, or Mario Kart, I lose and I lose badly. In fact, the only time in my entire life I can remember being good at an online game is for a brief period of time when Football Manager Online existed and life was better. Oh, the good old days. But I digress.

www.vg247.com
