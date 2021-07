"Black Futures Matter: A Celebration of History and Culture": 1 p.m. July 15 and 3 p.m. July 16. An event that includes original dance by Cha Cha Epps, spoken word by Ashley-Rose Salomon, and song and piano by Nedelka Prescott and Vaughn Francis. The program focuses on the resilience of Black communities in Cambridge. The event takes place at St. Augustine's church, a building with deep roots in Cambridgeport’s Black history. We're inaugurating a revitalization program at St. Augustines through the nonprofit, Black History in Action. This will be the first of a series of events meant to educate and engage the general public about the enduring Black presence in Cambridge. Produced by Kris Manjapra.