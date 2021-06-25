Blackpool sign King’s Lynn midfielder Sonny Carey

Blackpool have further strengthened their squad with the signing of Sonny Carey (PA Archive)

Blackpool have signed midfielder Sonny Carey from National League side King’s Lynn for an undisclosed fee.

Carey, 20, who progressed through Norwich’s academy, has agreed a three-year deal with the option of another 12 months.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley told the club’s official website: “He’s a player that has attracted a fair bit of interest with his performances for King’s Lynn and is somebody we have monitored closely through our recruitment process.

“Sonny’s performed very well in the National League and is capable of creating and scoring goals from midfield.

“He plays with real personality and has shown great character and drive following his time at Norwich to bounce back and rise up the leagues again.”

Carey scored six goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for King’s Lynn last season, including the match-winner to knock Port Vale out of the FA Cup.

Blackpool won promotion to the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs last month and Carey is their fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Reece James, Daniel Grimshaw, Shayne Lavery and Callum Connolly.