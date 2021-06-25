UFC Vegas 30 preview: Will Volkov be the first to upend the Gane hype train?
For some reason, the UFC loves putting together heavyweight main events for Fight Night cards. For the life of me, I can’t figure out why. Most heavyweight fights don’t need five rounds and those that do tend to devolve into slopfests in the championship rounds. However, I’m not going to bitch about it this time around as Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov are amongst the few heavyweights that would appear capable of fighting at a high level for five rounds.www.bloodyelbow.com