Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 30 preview: Will Volkov be the first to upend the Gane hype train?

By Dayne Fox
Bloody Elbow
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some reason, the UFC loves putting together heavyweight main events for Fight Night cards. For the life of me, I can’t figure out why. Most heavyweight fights don’t need five rounds and those that do tend to devolve into slopfests in the championship rounds. However, I’m not going to bitch about it this time around as Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov are amongst the few heavyweights that would appear capable of fighting at a high level for five rounds.

www.bloodyelbow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Alistair Overeem
Person
Nicolas Dalby
Person
Timur Valiev
Person
Andre Fili
Person
Ovince Saint Preux
Person
Ilir Latifi
Person
Tanner Boser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Mma#Russian#Frenchman#Tko#Osp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Ciryl Gane. Someday there will be a scathing expose revealing that...
UFCmmanews.com

Curtis Blaydes Reacts To Interim UFC Title Bout Between Lewis & Gane

Curtis Blaydes has shared his take on the announced interim UFC Heavyweight Title clash between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. Lewis and Gane will collide inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The title bout will headline UFC 265 on Aug. 7. The news came as a surprise to many as UFC Heavyweight Champion, Francis Ngannou, captured the gold just over three months ago.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ciryl Gane opens as a sizable betting favorite over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

The betting lines are open for the upcoming interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 265 and Ciryl Gane is slated as a big favorite. The news of the matchup between Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and Derrick Lewis caught the MMA world by surprise on Monday. The expectation was that Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) would be next in line to face the current champ Francis Ngannou, but apparently, plans have changed.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Alexander Volkov reacts after losing decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 30: “I have a lot to grow and work on”

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov reacted after losing a decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 30, saying “I have a lot to grow and work on.”. Volkov lost a unanimous decision to Gane in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 event. Although the striking statistics saw Gane officially only outland Volkov 135 to 115 in significant strikes, the Frenchman won a very wide decision on the judges’ scorecards, with the three cage-side judges scoring the bout 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in favor of Gane.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Interim HW Championship: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane Booked For UFC 265

It appears we’ll have another interim heavyweight world champion in our beloved sport of mixed martial arts in the not-too-distant future, as No. 1 ranked Derrick Lewis (25-7) 1 NC faces No. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane (9-0) for the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 265. First, we had Valentin...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Ciryl Gane willing to sit out and wait for title shot following win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane is willing to sit out and wait for a title shot following his win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. Gane and Volkov stood in the center of the Octagon and banged it out for 25 minutes in what was a technical striking battle between the two big men. Although Volkov had his moments, it was mostly Gane who was in control of the fight from the start of it until the end, and he was awarded a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match. Gane’s MMA record now stands at 9-0 and he’s a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Ciryl Gane issues statement following win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30: “It confirmed that I’m right there with the best in the world”

Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane issued a statement following his wide decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. Gane won a decision after outstriking Volkov over the course of 25 minutes in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 card. For Gane, it was yet another win in MMA as he improved to 9-0 as a pro including a perfect 6-0 mark in the Octagon alone. It was another fantastic performance for Gane, and he’s hoping that he fights for the belt next, which is currently held by his former training partner, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
UFCmmanews.com

Fight Against Ngannou Strange At First, Now Comfortable For Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane has revealed that he’s comfortable fighting Francis Ngannou despite being former teammates. This comes after Gane comfortably defeated Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 30 main event last weekend. The Frenchman picked up a unanimous decision victory (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) over the five-time UFC main eventer. In what was a technical striking battle, “Bon Gamin” remained an unsolvable puzzle for “Drago” and, in doing so, extended his perfect UFC record to 6-0.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane future UFC betting odds released

The future betting odds have been released for a potential fight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and challenger Ciryl Gane. Gane defeated Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 this past Saturday to improve to 9-0 in MMA including a 6-0 mark in the Octagon. Following the fight, Gane said that he intends to sit out and wait for a title shot against Ngannou, who is slated to take on Derrick Lewis in a rematch in his first UFC heavyweight title defense. The UFC has not confirmed the Ngannou vs. Gane fight by any means, but with this matchup a future possibility, the oddsmakers have opened the odds for a potential fight between the two.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Sunday Morning Matchmaker: UFC Vegas 30

It's Sunday morning, which means it's time to relax, enjoy a cup of coffee if you like, your favorite breakfast foods, and look ahead to what could be next for some of the big winners from UFC Vegas 30. Ciryl Gane vs. Stipe Miocic. Gane remained undefeated after dominating Alexander...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane is announced as interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 265

Dana White shocked fight fans this afternoon when he announced that Derrick Lewis would be fighting Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. After weeks of the UFC President insinuating that a rematch with ‘The Black Beast’ would be next for reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto announced that Lewis vs. Gane was official for August 7 in Houston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy