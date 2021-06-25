UFC Vegas 30 preview: Will Volkov be the first to upend the Gane hype train?

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane is willing to sit out and wait for a title shot following his win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. Gane and Volkov stood in the center of the Octagon and banged it out for 25 minutes in what was a technical striking battle between the two big men. Although Volkov had his moments, it was mostly Gane who was in control of the fight from the start of it until the end, and he was awarded a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match. Gane’s MMA record now stands at 9-0 and he’s a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon.