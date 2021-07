Jordan Houghton is back at Home Park (PA Wire)

Plymouth have announced the return of former loanee Jordan Houghton.

The 25-year-old midfielder arrives at Home Park following the expiry of his contract at MK Dons.

Houghton was on loan at Plymouth from Chelsea in the 2015-16 season and helped the Pilgrims to the League Two play-off final, scoring one goal in 10 matches.