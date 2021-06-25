Read This When Your Future Feels Uncertain

Emotions ebb and flow. We will never be 100% happy, and I don’t think that we are meant to be. If we were always happy and content with where we are at in life, we would never take any chances. We would never move forward or open doors to see what else is out there for us. We would simply wake up every day and do the things that we have always done because they have always made us happy. Repetition is comforting, but sometimes, I think familiarity can become a crutch. We can become so accustomed to a set schedule and a set way of living that we begin to rely on that consistency as the sole source of our happiness.