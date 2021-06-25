Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Read This When Your Future Feels Uncertain

By Becky Curl
Thought Catalog
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmotions ebb and flow. We will never be 100% happy, and I don’t think that we are meant to be. If we were always happy and content with where we are at in life, we would never take any chances. We would never move forward or open doors to see what else is out there for us. We would simply wake up every day and do the things that we have always done because they have always made us happy. Repetition is comforting, but sometimes, I think familiarity can become a crutch. We can become so accustomed to a set schedule and a set way of living that we begin to rely on that consistency as the sole source of our happiness.

thoughtcatalog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
HealthThrive Global

Trusting Your Feelings

Being alive now can inspire us to be better versions of ourselves and to expand our view of how we serve in the world. To manifest our inspirations into physical reality, we must trust our inner wisdom, then take steps to transform ourselves. Sounds easy. In practice, it can be challenging. Continue reading to know how to navigate this conundrum.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

4 Effective Ways Never to Feel Overwhelmed Ever Again

Have you ever had so much going on that you wound up nearly completely shutting down altogether? Being overwhelmed like this can be not very comforting. If that feeling lingers, it can affect your everyday tasks and life in unwanted ways. How can you fight these feelings and reclaim your natural power and capability? Here are four practical ways never to feel overwhelmed again.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Fuel yourself with positivity…

Every day is the not the same, the day differs, our thought differs, our mindset, our work, our emotion are not same as the previous days. When stress, obstacles, criticism…pulling you back just have a pause and start again. Fill your mind with positivity. Nothing will comes overnight, nothing will change over night. The only thing we can do is never give up. Don’t let your struggles to stop you. I often remember the words the best is yet to come..
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Experts Explain What It Means When You Catch Someone Staring At You

So you're on the subway and this cutie in the seat across from you will not stop staring. Your mind immediately starts racing with potential explanations for their behavior. When you catch a guy staring at you, what is he thinking about? Sadly, there is no one answer for what he is thinking when a guy stares at you (or when anyone stares at you, for that matters), but experts say this could definitely be a sign they’re checking you out.
Interior DesignElite Daily

40 Captions That Capture All The Feels When You're Finally Living In Your Own Place

Moving out on your own is taking a giant step toward adulthood. There's nothing more exciting or gratifying than signing the lease on your own apartment, and having basically a blank canvas to create your own comfy space. At first, it's common to feel overwhelmed with unpacking and arranging all the furniture to your liking, but before you start, take a few selfies in your new space. Show off your digs by posting to the ‘Gram with captions for first apartment pics.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Things That Happen When Someone Projects Anger Onto Others

No one is exempt from dealing with toxic people in life. You’ve probably had your share of dodging poisonous darts from them. Often, these toxic personalities project anger on others and make you feel like you’re in a war zone. For some strange reason, people who have difficult personalities are...
HealthThrive Global

Self Belief

We all have times when we lack confidence and generally just don’t feel good about ourselves. But when we start to believe that we don’t measure up it can start to negatively impact our day-to-day lives. If we constantly think we’re not good enough we will deprive ourselves of opportunities because we don’t think we’re worthy. We have to learn to stop focusing on our deficiencies and instead learn to love and accept ourselves unconditionally.
Healthcalmsage.com

What To Do When Someone Hurts Your Feelings

What do you feel when someone hurts you with their words or actions? Do you feel angry? Do you feel sad? Do you feel shocked?. Emotions are a part of what makes us human and when someone says something hurtful or does something that offends us, we feel strong emotions. No one is free from feeling affected when someone hurts them.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

This is what it feels like when your wife leaves you for another man

When my wife left me for one of her colleagues, my impulse was to throw myself into work and try to ignore it. We were all in the same industry and the situation was common knowledge among my peers, although nobody made reference to it until it came to the planning of an annual charity ball, at which my wife and I – and her new partner – had previously been regular attendees. It was when a colleague said: “I guess you won’t be going this year…,” that it really hit me that there was no corner of my life that wouldn’t be impacted by her betrayal.
Theater & DanceElite Daily

July Is About To Get Wild In The Best Possible Ways For 3 Zodiac Signs

Because July begins with the sun in emotional, intuitive, and protective Cancer, this month is all about connecting with your heart and all that it desires. With Cancer season underway, this time will bring your empathy to the surface, allowing you to feel things more deeply and forge a stronger relationship with your inner self. Spend time creating your own sacred space, tending to your most vulnerable needs, and of course, taking care of others. July 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — and there are so many reasons why.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

The 8 Most Helpful Things I’ve Learned In Therapy Thus Far

1. The hardest part is taking the initiative to go to therapy. For about three years, I was weighing going to therapy and talking myself out of it. I felt that at times, I would be doing myself a solid by going to therapy – which I was – and other times felt that I was not good enough for therapy. The important thing to realize in my journey of whether to go to therapy is that once I was ready, I knew I was ready. You can’t go to therapy unless you’re ready.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

2 Zodiac Signs That Really like to Party Hard

There are two kinds of people in the world: extroverts who enjoy partying and introverts who don't like to socialize. Here are the two zodiac signs with a partying attitude. There are those who can't wait to go to that new club downtown on Friday night, while there are others who burrow under the covers, watch television, and never come out until Monday morning.
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Relationship Pattern Is Surprisingly Toxic

The pattern can even lead to depression and anxiety. Too much commitment to a relationship can be surprisingly toxic, research shows. While relationship commitment is usually thought of as a good thing, excessive commitment can be damaging. The reason is that being too committed can lead to small things getting...
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

A New Moon Is Coming on July 10 — Here's How It Will Affect Your Life

A new moon is coming on July 10, and with it comes a chance to see galaxies and star clusters like never before. While you won't actually be able to see the moon at this time (it'll be on the same side of Earth as the sun, so the surface won't be illuminated), you will be able to see other astrological sights since there won't be any moonlight to interfere with the night sky. We suggest getting out a telescope and tracking down your favorite stars and constellations after the sun sets so you can see them in all their glory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy