Read This If You Feel Lost In Your Late Twenties

By Stephanie Zagordo
Thought Catalog
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour twenties can be a rollercoaster ride of emotions. In your early twenties, some people might be graduating from college, starting grad school, working a full-time job, getting married, or even travelling the world and experiencing all that life has to offer. You’re at the age where you’re still considered a young adult while you navigate responsibilities and figure out who you are and what you want your life to look like. Although you might feel a sense of pressure to have your life together, you also feel a sense of community knowing other twenty-somethings are going through the same thing. But what happens when you get to your late twenties and you’re still figuring it out? What if you thought you were on the right path and then everything falls apart? What if you still feel so lost and confused but aren’t given that same grace and understanding from society?

