Dodgers Video: Joc Pederson Presented 2020 World Series Ring

Pederson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies. Pederson had gone hitless in five straight games coming into Tuesday's contest but he's now strung together consecutive two-hit performances. The outfielder has always been a bit of a streaky performer, and the 43-44 Cubs are going to need him to get hot if they want to push themselves back into the NL Central race.