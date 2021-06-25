Dodgers Video: Joc Pederson Presented 2020 World Series Ring

World Series Champions Ring NFT to be Auctioned with Physical Ring and First Pitch Experience Starting July 12. Net Proceeds Benefit Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Candy Digital and Major League Baseball announced the first-ever drop of an official World Series NFT, a 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champions ring. The 1-of-1 NFT will be auctioned off online as part of a package that also includes a physical 2020 Dodgers World Series Champions ring and a VIP first pitch experience at Dodger Stadium. The auction will be accessible from Candy.com and will run from 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT Monday, July 12 through 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 15. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF).