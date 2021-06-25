Cancel
Dodgers Video: Joc Pederson Presented 2020 World Series Ring

dodgerblue.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of a six-game homestand was an eventful night as hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the Chicago Cubs in a combined no-hitter, the team presented Joc Pederson with his 2020 World Series ring. The pregame ceremony began with a video tribute that was met by loud applause...

dodgerblue.com
