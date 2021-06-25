Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Ruling limits safety-based drug testing at Iowa warehouses

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 16 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that employers cannot subject all warehouse employees to random drug testing by designating them as having “safety sensitive” jobs. In a 4-3 ruling, the court found that companies must consider the specific duties of each worker when designing safety-based drug testing programs and not just where they work. The majority rejected an argument from the state’s largest business association that courts should not second-guess determinations made by employers on which jobs are more dangerous than others. The decision interpreted a 1998 Iowa law that regulates how employers can conduct unannounced testing for drugs and alcohol in workplaces.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Warehouses#Ap#The Iowa Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Jobs
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Gets Millions In Purdue Pharma Settlement

(Des Moines IA) — Attorney General Tom Miller says Iowa will get 25-million dollars from a settlement in a lawsuit over opioid abuse. A-G spokesperson Ashlee Kieler says it involves the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, which was the target of a lawsuit that was filed back in the spring of 2019. The multi-state lawsuit alleged that Purdue officials repeatedly made false and deceptive claims that OxyContin was safe and suitable for a wide range of pain patients. Iowa’s share of the money comes from a total settlement of four-point-three billion dollars and will be used for opioid treatment and prevention programs.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

MercyOne Requiring Hospital Staff To Be Vaccinated

(Des Moines, IA) Administrators at MercyOne says employees in seven hospitals in Iowa must get the Covid vaccine by this fall. The company estimates nearly 75 percent of its national workforce has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Employees and contractors hired to work in MercyOne hospitals in Clinton, Dubuque, Dyersville, Mason City, New Hampton, Primghar and Sioux City must show proof they’ve been vaccinated by September 21st. Employees will be able to seek a religious exemption or provide documentation they should not be vaccinated for medical reasons.
Fort Madison, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

In-person Prison Visits Resume

(Fort Madison, IA) — Department of Corrections director, Beth Skinner says they will resume in-person visits will resume at the state’s prisons Saturday. Online visits have been the only option for some 16 months following the COVID-19 outbreak. Skinner says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors and see how that works. Skinner spoke at the Board of Corrections meeting today (Friday) and says they now only have two COVID cases in the system. She also announced that prison staff will no longer have to wear masks.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR Looking For Wild Turkey Counters

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help in counting wild turkeys. Wildlife biologist Jim Coffey says “during the month of July and August, we look for the general public to report any turkey sightings that they see. What we are really looking for is a way to count this year’s production — so this year’s poults that are produced.” He says the wild turkey population changes dramatically after nesting and half the poults are expected to die in the first four weeks. The young birds must survive the weather and predators. Coffey says wild turkeys can be spotted across the state and they mainly live in the forest, but spend a lot of time in pastures and hayfields this time of year. Turkey sightings can be reported on the D-N-R website.
Ames, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Message Boards Change Times

(Ames, IA) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has changed the time it delivers those pithy safety reminders to motorists on the 80-some overhead message boards on Iowa’s interstates and highways. The Monday Messages program is now called Roadside Chats and the new slogans will appear on Fridays instead of Mondays. D-O-T spokeswoman Andrea Henry Friday is the second-highest fatal crash day of the week and it leads into the weekend — and Saturday is our highest day for fatal accidents. She says they want to catch both weekday commuter traffic and those drivers heading out for the weekend.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Democrat Criticizes Governor On Use Of Pandemic Funds

(Des Moines, IA) — The top Democrat in the Iowa Senate is criticizing Republican Governor Kim Reynolds for how the state has managed federal pandemic funds to help low-income Iowans pay overdue rent and utility bills. The state has handed out only about two percent of the 195- million dollars in rent relief it received from the last round of pandemic aid. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (walls) of Coralville says that’s unacceptable. The head of the state agency that’s managing the program says they weren’t ready for the funding when it came, and a computer system contracted to help did not work. A federal moratorium on evictions for renters who’ve lost work due to the pandemic is set to end on July 31st.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

ISU Employee Charged With Putting $115K on School Credit Card

(Ames, IA) — An employee at Iowa State University is charged with putting more than 115-thousand dollars in unauthorized transactions on an I-S-U credit card. Officials say 25-year-old Miranda Richmann used the school credit card for non-work related items and withdrawals at several banks, gas stations, Target, Sam’s Club and Walmart in June. Police say Richmann admitted using the card to make transactions and pay attorney fees and other debt. She is facing three counts of unauthorized use of credit card. Richmann was arrested and has since bonded out of the Story County jail.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Asks For $222 Million Relief For City Governments

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is requesting 222 million dollars in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Package that will allow 930 city governments to access federal funding. The funding is available starting today (Friday) with 111 million dollars available this fiscal year and an additional 111 million dollars available in the next fiscal year. Cities have 30 days to submit paperwork to the Iowa Department of Management to receive these federal funds. Cities will also have complete jurisdiction over how this money is spent following compliance with federal guidance and parameters.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Survey Shows 80% of Iowa Restaurants Still Understaffed

(West Des Moines IA) — A new survey shows 80 percent of Iowa restaurants are operating understaffed, and more than half are not re-opening to full capacity. Iowa Restaurant Association president Jessica Dunker says part of the reason for short staffs is workers are switching positions and not returning to the industry. She says they are trying to hire younger workers to fill some of the vacant jobs. Dunker also thinks some restaurants will regain staff this fall when parents send their kids back to school. The Iowa Restaurant Association has job listings on its website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy